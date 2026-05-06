Bats Silence the Sounds 6-4 in Series Opener

Published on May 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats silenced the Nashville Sounds on Wednesday afternoon, taking home a 6-4 victory in the series opener at Louisville Slugger Field. P.J. Higgins delivered late-game heroics at the plate to put the Bats ahead, while Rece Hinds recorded four hits in his return to the Bats from Cincinnati.

After Hinds, Francisco Urbaez, and Ivan Johnson loaded the bases with walks, Higgins shot a single up the middle to give the Bats a 5-3 lead for just his third hit as a Bat this season. Dayne Leonard added another run on an RBI single, extending both his hitting streak and the lead to 6-3 heading into the ninth. Trevor Kuncle walked home a run with two outs, but Julian Garcia (SV, 1) shut the door on Nashville to secure the 6-4 win.

The Sounds struck first in the top of the second, when the No. 7 prospect in the Brewers system, Jeferson Quero, flied a two-run home run off Bats starter Brandon Leibrandt to take a 2-0 lead after the frame. However, the Bats punched right back in the bottom half. Michael Toglia drove in Hinds on an RBI triple, and Urbaez followed suit with an RBI single to plate Toglia to knot things up at 2-2 heading into the third.

The Bats gained the lead in the fifth after Leonard reached on a single, and Hector Rodriguez drove him in from second on with a single of his own, making it 3-2. They could only claim the lead for a half-inning, however, as Leibrandt allowed his second home run with a solo shot to Luis Lara, tying the game up at 3-3. Leibrandt finished his outing through six innings, allowing three runs on five hits with three strikeouts.

Louisville loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth, but back-to-back called strikeouts left them stranded to end the inning. Bats reliever Hagen Danner avoided damage himself after replacing Leibrandt. He gave up two consecutive singles to begin the inning, then a sacrifice bunt moved both runners into scoring position. With one out, Hinds made a clean sliding catch in center field to hold both runners, and Edwin Arroyo flashed solid defense to help the Bats escape the inning. Zach Maxwell (W, 2-0) helped keep Nashville at bay, tossing a scoreless eighth inning.

Next Game: Thursday, May 7, (Game 1 of doubleheader) 4:35 p.m. E.T. vs. Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Davis Daniel (4-2, 4.34) vs. Sounds RHP Coleman Crow (3-1, 5.40)

Promos: The Bats welcome all dogs to the ballpark for our second Dog Night of the season. The game also features our Thrifty Thursday ticket and food offers.







International League Stories from May 6, 2026

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