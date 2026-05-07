Bulls Secure First Back-to-Back Home Win of Season
Published on May 6, 2026 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - The Durham Bulls scored three two-out runs in the first inning and five pitchers combined to beat the Round Rock Express 3-2 at the DBAP on Wednesday night.
Dom Keegan, Logan Davidson and Raynel Delgado singled with two down in the first inning against Austin Gomber (L, 0-4) as the Bulls (13-22) jumped to a 3-0 lead.
Joe Boyle worked two innings in his first major league rehab start for Tampa Bay. Boyle fanned four and walked one without allowing a hit. Andrew Wantz (W, 2-0) tossed two hitless before KC Hunt, Luis Guerrero and Evan Reifert (S, 1) combined for the final four frames.
The key play of the game occurred in the eighth inning with Durham leading Round Rock (13-22) 3-2. Cam Cauley singled, then circled past third base on a throwing error by second baseman Gavin Lux who threw wild past Blake Sabol at first base on a grounder by Diego Castillo. Keegan raced from his catching position to collect the ball midway against the Express dugout. Cauley motored past third base and headed toward the plate that was unguarded. Sabol sprinted down the line toward home, taking Keegan's throw and sought out Cauley with the tag to prevent the tying run from scoring.
The Bulls had three of their five hits in the first inning, managing just a single from Lux in the third and a single by Homer Bush in the eighth.
The series' third game is slated for Thursday night at 6:45 PM ET.
Notes: Boyle, out since his April 8th start against the Cubs, threw 31 pitches - 20 strikes - across two dominant innings with four strikeouts... Wantz earned the victory with two hitless innings. Wantz's outing ended after a hard smash off of his leg by Gilberto Celestino in the fourth. Wantz recovered the deflected ball and recorded the out at first base. Wantz exited the field, went down the steps and immediately sat down on a chair and was examined by the athletic training staff... Reifert notched his first save of the season after collecting five for Durham in 2025... The Bulls made three errors in the game, one on a throw from third baseman Raynel Delgado and two throwing errors by Gavin Lux, who is winding down his major league rehab stint with Durham... The Bulls have won back-to-back games for the third time this season, but have not yet won three straight.
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