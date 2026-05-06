SWB Game Notes - May 6, 2026

Published on May 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (18-15) @ Worcester Red Sox (19-14)

May 6, 2026 | Game 34 | Away Game 16 | Polar Park | First Pitch 11:05 A.M.

#2 RH Carlos LaGrange (0-2, 3.75) vs RH Justin Slaten (MLB Rehab)

Lagrange (5/4 vs BUF): 4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 HB, 3 BB, 4 SO, 83 P (46 S) [RailRiders, 5-4 (10)]

Slaten (5/3 @ SOM): In Relief...1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO, 16 P (9 S) [Sea Dogs, 11-4]

LAST TIME OUT

WORCESTER, MA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped to the Worcester Red Sox 7-6 in the Tuesday opener. Spencer Jones smacked his team-high eleventh home run while MLB Rehabber Carlos Rodón allowed five earned runs in 6.1 innings.

Worcester got on the board first off of MLB rehabber Carlos Rodón. Nick Sogard doubled to reach and then to former RailRider Mickey Gasper rocketed a two-run home run off of an 84mph changeup.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre cut the deficit in half in the top of the second. Back-to-back-singles from Seth Brown and Ernesto Martinez Jr. put two aboard. Payton Henry laced a line drive up the middle to make it 2-1. In the next frame, the RailRiders capitalized on a pair of free bases. George Lombard Jr. walked to reach and Anthony Volpe was hit by a pitch to get aboard. Spencer Jones smashed a fly ball to left center field for his sixth homer in a week for a 4-2 score.

Nate Eaton got his home team down by just one in the bottom half. He reached on a fielding error and moved over on a passed ball. Eaton ended up scoring on a wild pitch. The RailRiders plated two in the sixth to extend their lead. Seth Brown took a walk and Ernesto Martínez Jr. singled to put two on. Payton Henry followed it up with a run scoring double for a 6-3 advantage.

Worcester's Kristian Campbell homered quickly to get one back. The Red Sox loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh. Jason Delay and Nick Eaton each drove one in to tie the score 6-6. They took the lead the next inning when Campbell doubled and Allan Castro drove him home.

Carlos Rodón tossed 6.1 frames allowing six runs, five earned on seven hits. The lefty walked a pair and struck out four on 83 pitches. K Keller (1-1) earned his first win for the Woo Sox while former Yankee Tommy Kahnle (S,2) earned the save.

NEWS AND NOTES

HE'S LIKE REALLY, REALLY GOOD- Yankees #6 prospect Spencer Jones has homered in consecutive games after sending two across on Sunday and one last night. It was his team-high eleventh on the season and his sixth in the last week of games. He upped his batting average to .261 in 21 games this season. Jones batted in another three runs for 40 total His RBI count is actually the most in all of Minor League Baseball. The lefty is currently riding a seven-game hit streak and an eleven-game on-base streak. Jones has played in all three outfield positions with the majority of appearances coming in center.

MOVING AROUND - Last night, George Lombard Jr. played second base for the first time in Triple-A. He handled a couple of balls hit his way nicely and even helped tag out a runner during a caught stealing. It was his first game on the right side of the infield this season. Lombard Jr. ten games at the position last year. This season he has switched between third and shortstop.

ANTHONY ARRIVED - Anthony Volpe joins the RailRiders on their active roster after being optioned by the New York Yankees. Volpe was 2-for-4 with a run scored in his first official game on the roster. He played in four games with SWB on a rehab assignment, recording four hits including a home run. The 25-year-old also played in nine games with AA Somerset. Volpe has served as the Yankees starting shortstop since 2023 but began the season on the Injured List due to a shoulder injury. Jose Caballero has played well for the big-league club and will continue in that role.

BRADLEY'S BEST - Reliever Bradley Hanner lowered his earned run average to 1.17 in his ten appearances. Hanner has not allowed a run in his last seven outings, compiling 10.1 clean innings. In that time, he has let up just seven hits and one walk while striking out fourteen. The 27-year-old was originally drafted by Minnesota in the 21st round in 2019 but signed as a free agent with New York on December 16.

RODÓN'S REHAB - Major League rehabber Carlos Rodón pitched a season-high of 6.1 innings last night on 83 total pitches. The left-hander allowed six runs, five earned, on seven hits. Rodón issued a pair of walks while striking out four. It was his third and potentially final rehab appearance.

WELCOME KENEDY - The RailRiders added outfielder Kenedy Corona to their roster. Corona received the promotion from Somerset after hitting .250 in 22 games. The 26-year-old had three home runs and seven stolen bases. The Yankees signed Corona as a free agent on December 24, 2025. He made his Major League debut last season with Houston.







International League Stories from May 6, 2026

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