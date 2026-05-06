Kempner Becomes Third Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus to Debut in as Many Days

Published on May 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp right-handed pitcher William Kempner made his major league debut on Tuesday for the Miami Marlins in a game against the Baltimore Orioles at loanDepot Park. He is the third Jumbo Shrimp alumnus in as many days to debut in the big leagues.

The 24-year-old from San Jose, Calif., needed just eight pitches to get through a perfect eighth inning of Miami's 9-7 loss to Baltimore. Kempner notched a strikeout, fly out and groundout in his lone inning of work.

After beginning the 2025 season with High-A Beloit, Kempner was promoted first to Double-A Pensacola, and later in the campaign, reached Jacksonville for the first time, helping the Jumbo Shrimp capture the Triple-A National Championship. In 13 games, he went 3-0 with a 2.65 ERA, yielding only eight hits in 17.0 innings while racking up 25 strikeouts. Prior to his call-up this season, Kempner had pitched in 12 games with the Jumbo Shrimp, striking out 34 in 15.1 innings pitched.

Kempner was originally selected by the San Francisco Giants in the third round of the 2022 MLB draft out of Gonzaga University. After not pitching in 2024 due to a broken foot, he was traded to the Marlins on January 15, 2025 in exchange for international bonus pool money and future considerations.

Kempner is the fifth Jacksonville alumnus to debut in the major leagues during the 2026 season, following infielder Deyvison De Los Santos (March 29, Marlins) and right-handers Matt Pushard (March 29, St. Louis Cardinals) and Josh Ekness (May 3, Marlins) and catcher Joe Mack (May 4, Marlins). A total of 1,061 players have played both for Jacksonville and in the major leagues. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.







International League Stories from May 6, 2026

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