Jacksonville Alumnus Mack Makes Major League Debut

Published on May 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp catcher Joe Mack made his major league debut on Monday for the Miami Marlins in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at loadDepot park. He follows right-handed pitcher Josh Ekness as the second Jacksonville alumnus in as many days to debut in the big leagues.

Mack went 0-for-3 as Miami's catcher in a 1-0 loss to Philadelphia.

Ranked by MLB.com as the No. 54 prospect in baseball, Mack was originally selected by the Marlins with the 31st overall pick in 2021 out of Williamsville East High School (East Amherst, N.Y.), Mack first reached Jacksonville last season and was a key member of the Jumbo Shrimp's 2025 Triple-A National Championship team. In 100 games with Jacksonville, he batted .250/.320/.459/.779 with 18 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 58 runs scored.

The Williamsville, N.Y., native returned to the Jumbo Shrimp to start the 2026 campaign. In 24 games prior to his promotion, Mack hit .244/.388/.378/.766 with two doubles, three home runs, nine RBIs and 10 runs scored.

Mack had a breakout 2024 season on both sides of the ball while playing for both High-A Beloit and Double-A Pensacola. He was one of nine recipients across Minor League Baseball of the Rawlings Gold Glove Award for his defensive excellence as a catcher. At the plate, Mack slashed .252/.338/.468/.807 with 30 doubles, 24 home runs, 78 RBIs and 70 runs scored in 125 games.

Mack is the fourth Jacksonville alumnus to debut in the major leagues during the 2026 season, following infielder Deyvison De Los Santos (March 29, Marlins) and right-handers Matt Pushard (March 29, St. Louis Cardinals) and Ekness (May 3, Marlins). A total of 1,060 players have played both for Jacksonville and in the major leagues. The history of Minor League Baseball in Jacksonville dates back to 1904.







International League Stories from May 5, 2026

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