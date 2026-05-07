Wenninger Wows in Syracuse's 3-1 Win over Rochester Wednesday
Published on May 6, 2026 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - A strong start from Jack Wenninger and an early offensive spark helped lift the Syracuse Mets to a 3-1 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.
Syracuse (19-14) struck first in the bottom of the first inning when Ryan Clifford launched a solo home run to right-center field, giving the Mets a 1-0 lead. It was Clifford's sixth home run of the season, tying him for second among Mets minor leaguers.
The Mets added on in the second. Yonny Hernández singled with two outs and Hayden Senger followed with an RBI double to left field, extending the advantage to 2-0.
Syracuse tacked on another run in the third. A.J. Ewing worked a walk and Nick Morabito reached before Christian Arroyo lined an RBI single to left field, making it a 3-0 ballgame.
On the mound, Jack Wenninger turned in one of his best outings of the season. The right-hander tossed six scoreless innings, allowed four hits, and struck out six. The Mets No. 6 prospect lowered his season ERA to 1.27, the best mark in the International League and the second best among Mets minor leaguers.
Rochester (14-19) broke through in the eighth inning. Dan Hammer hit a batter and then Harry Ford reached on an error. Alex Carrillo entered the game and surrendered an RBI double to Dylan Crews to cut the Syracuse lead to 3-1. Carrillo worked out of the jam with two strikeouts and a groundout to preserve the advantage.
Anderson Severino recorded the final two outs in the ninth to lock down the win. The lefty earned his fourth save out of four opportunities this season, tied for second in the International League.
Syracuse continues its six-game series with Rochester on Thursday night. Former Red Wing Bryce Conley is slated to start for Syracuse against RHP Andry Lara. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Syracuse Mets pitcher Jack Wenninger vs. the Rochester Red Wings
International League Stories from May 6, 2026
- Bulls Secure First Back-to-Back Home Win of Season - Durham Bulls
- Wenninger Wows in Syracuse's 3-1 Win over Rochester Wednesday - Syracuse Mets
- Rochester Falls to Syracuse in a Low-Scoring Game Two - Rochester Red Wings
- Stripers Score Three in Ninth to Trip up Tides, 8-6 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Barrero Homers Twice In Loss - Norfolk Tides
- Omaha Splits Doubleheader in Indianapolis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Indians Take Game 2 of Doubleheader against Omaha - Indianapolis Indians
- Toledo Splits Doubleheader with Memphis - Toledo Mud Hens
- Jumbo Shrimp Steal Game Two with Late Rally - Charlotte Knights
- Redbirds Split Series-Opening Doubleheader at Mud Hens - Memphis Redbirds
- Pedro Ramirez Walks off Columbus in Extras, Cubs Win 3-2 - Iowa Cubs
- Quero, Lara Home Runs Not Enough in 6-4 Loss to Louisville - Nashville Sounds
- Hernández Walk-Off Lifts Jumbo Shrimp to Victory - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- WooSox Lose in Extra Innings on Wednesday at Polar Park - Worcester Red Sox
- RailRiders Even Series in 10 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bats Silence the Sounds 6-4 in Series Opener - Louisville Bats
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 6 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- May 6 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Right-Handed Pitcher Jared Jones Has Rehab Assignment Transferred to Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- WooSox Game Information - Worcester Red Sox
- Kempner Becomes Third Jumbo Shrimp Alumnus to Debut in as Many Days - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- SWB Game Notes - May 6, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- WooSox Rally over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Worcester Red Sox
- Royal Flush: Sabato's Historic Night with Three Homers and Seven RBI Leads Six Long Ball Barrage in 15-7 Win over Las Vegas - St. Paul Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Wenninger Wows in Syracuse's 3-1 Win over Rochester Wednesday
- Mets Drop Rain-Shortened Contest in First Meeting of Season with Red Wings
- Six Pitchers Combine to Shut out IronPigs in Series Finale Win over Lehigh Valley
- Tong Takes No-Hitter into 6th as Mets Fall to IronPigs Saturday
- Mets Improve Win Streak to Four in Rain-Shortened Victory over IronPigs Friday