Wenninger Wows in Syracuse's 3-1 Win over Rochester Wednesday

Published on May 6, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets pitcher Jack Wenninger vs. the Rochester Red Wings

(Syracuse Mets) Syracuse Mets pitcher Jack Wenninger vs. the Rochester Red Wings(Syracuse Mets)

Syracuse, NY - A strong start from Jack Wenninger and an early offensive spark helped lift the Syracuse Mets to a 3-1 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Syracuse (19-14) struck first in the bottom of the first inning when Ryan Clifford launched a solo home run to right-center field, giving the Mets a 1-0 lead. It was Clifford's sixth home run of the season, tying him for second among Mets minor leaguers.

The Mets added on in the second. Yonny Hernández singled with two outs and Hayden Senger followed with an RBI double to left field, extending the advantage to 2-0.

Syracuse tacked on another run in the third. A.J. Ewing worked a walk and Nick Morabito reached before Christian Arroyo lined an RBI single to left field, making it a 3-0 ballgame.

On the mound, Jack Wenninger turned in one of his best outings of the season. The right-hander tossed six scoreless innings, allowed four hits, and struck out six. The Mets No. 6 prospect lowered his season ERA to 1.27, the best mark in the International League and the second best among Mets minor leaguers.

Rochester (14-19) broke through in the eighth inning. Dan Hammer hit a batter and then Harry Ford reached on an error. Alex Carrillo entered the game and surrendered an RBI double to Dylan Crews to cut the Syracuse lead to 3-1. Carrillo worked out of the jam with two strikeouts and a groundout to preserve the advantage.

Anderson Severino recorded the final two outs in the ninth to lock down the win. The lefty earned his fourth save out of four opportunities this season, tied for second in the International League.

Syracuse continues its six-game series with Rochester on Thursday night. Former Red Wing Bryce Conley is slated to start for Syracuse against RHP Andry Lara. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

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