Mets Drop Rain-Shortened Contest in First Meeting of Season with Red Wings

Published on May 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Cristian Pache of the Syracuse Mets bats in the rain

(Syracuse Mets) Cristian Pache of the Syracuse Mets bats in the rain(Syracuse Mets)

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Mets lost 3-2 to the Rochester Red Wings on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. The game was called after six innings following a 31-minute rain delay.

Syracuse (18-15) struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Nick Morabito singled and stole second before Ryan Clifford lined an RBI single to center field, giving the Mets a 1-0 lead.

Rochester (17-17) answered in the fourth. After a walk and a hit batter put runners aboard, Andrés Chaparro delivered an RBI single to tie the game. With Robert Hassell III at the plate, a lodged baseball gave the Red Wings a 2-1 advantage. Hassell III then smoked an RBI single to extend the lead to 3-1.

Syracuse chipped away in the sixth. Ryan Clifford doubled with one out and later scored when Cristian Pache ripped an RBI single to left field, cutting the deficit to 3-2. Ben Rortvedt flied out to left, leaving two runners on base. Rochester escaped the jam before the game entered a rain delay. The contest was later called official after six innings.

On the mound, Jack Weisenburger started for Syracuse and allowed three runs in four innings while striking out four batters in his organizational debut. Joey Gerber followed with a scoreless fifth inning, and Luke Jackson tossed a clean sixth.

Syracuse continues its series with Rochester on Wednesday night. Right-hander Jack Wenninger is slated to start for the Mets opposite right-hander Luis Perales for the Red Wings. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

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