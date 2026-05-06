Walk-Off Win Starts Round Rock Homestand Off With a Bang

Published on May 5, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - Dom Keegan stroked a game-winning single in the ninth sending the Durham Bulls past the Round Rock Express 7-6 at the DBAP on Tuesday night.

Keegan, who ended an 0-18 skid with a run-scoring single in the sixth, drilled a 3-1 pitch over the head of left fielder Aaron Zavala to bring home pinch-runner Carlos Colmenarez with the winning run. The Bulls (12-22) had allowed five runs in the top of the ninth to fall behind 6-4.

The ninth began thanks to a walk to Brock Jones. Homer Bush reached on an error by shortstop Cam Cauley, followed by a run-scoring single from Gavin Lux. Carson Williams walked to load the bases, followed by a walk to Tatem Levins that forced in the tying run.

After a pitching change, Keegan followed with his third straight hit to win the game.

Durham went ahead 2-0 in the fifth thanks to a two-run homer from Brock Jones. After Round Rock (13-21) scored one in the sixth against reliever Kodi Whitley, Keegan stung a single in the sixth to score Levins from second to put Durham ahead 3-1. Keegan singled home a run in the eighth to push Durham's lead to 4-2.

However, the Express scored five times in the ninth against reliever Trevor Martin to forge ahead.

Brody Hopkins worked five scoreless innings, fanning seven, but notched a no-decision.

Cam Hill (W, 1-1) recorded the final out of the ninth to earn the win.

The series continues Wednesday night at 6:45 PM ET.

Notes: The match-up between the Bulls and Express was the first-ever meeting. Bulls manager Morgan Ensberg played on the inaugural Express team in 2000, winning a Double-A championship before being promoted to the major leagues that September.

Ensberg was later inducted into the Round Rock Hall of Fame.







International League Stories from May 5, 2026

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