Bulls Return to DBAP for a Six-Game Homestand, May 5-10

Published on May 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







The Durham Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 5 for a six-game homestand against the Round Rock Express. The homestand runs through Sunday, May 10 and features a packed lineup of theme nights, special appearances, and fan-favorite promotions at DBAP.

Tuesday, May 5 vs. Round Rock Express

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Game Sponsor: Alpaca Chicken

Promotion: Cinco de Mayo Celebration & Copa de la Diversión - Toros Bravos de Durham

Game Highlights: NASCAR driver Daniel Suárez will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and take part in a limited pregame meet-and-greet on the concourse when gates open, so fans are encouraged to arrive early. Tendies & Tallboys specials will be available throughout the ballpark all night long featuring specially priced Chicken Tender options and Tallboy beverages.

Wednesday, May 6 vs. Round Rock Express

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Game Sponsor: RapidScale

Promotion: A good old-fashioned night of Bulls baseball

Game Highlights: Enjoy a classic night at the DBAP with great baseball, ballpark food, and a laid-back midweek atmosphere perfect for fans of all ages.

Thursday, May 7 vs. Round Rock Express

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Promotion: Bark in the Park

Game Highlights: Fans can bring their dogs out to the ballpark for a night designed for both people and their four-legged friends with seating available in the Outfield and Lawn areas. Champ the Bat Dog returns to the field as part of the night's entertainment, and fans can enjoy Dollar Dogs all game long thanks to Sahlen's.

Friday, May 8 vs. Round Rock Express

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Game sponsor: Hillandale H.E.A.R.T.S. Club

Promotion: AAPI Heritage Night & Bull Dragons Night

Game Highlights: Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Night as the Bulls transform into the Bull Dragons with unique on-field looks and themed elements bringing the night to life across the ballpark. Plus, Friday Night Post Game Fireworks are BACK, sponsored by bioMérieux!

Saturday, May 9 vs. Round Rock Express

First Pitch: 6:45 p.m.

Gates Open: 5:30 p.m.

Promotion: Peanuts Night

Game Highlights: A fan-favorite returns to DBAP with Peanuts-themed fun throughout the night, along with another appearance from Champ the Bat Dog. Plus, Post Game Fireworks, sponsored by bioMérieux!

Sunday, May 10 vs. Round Rock Express

First Pitch: 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Promotion: Mother's Day at the DBAP

Game Highlights: Celebrate Mother's Day at the ballpark and treat mom to a special afternoon of Bulls baseball, then stick around after the game as kids and moms alike are invited to run the bases. Plus, the first 500 moms through the gates will receive a special carnation as a sweet Mother's Day gift-our way of saying thank you for everything they do.

Additional Homestand Notes

2026 Season Tickets & Mini Plans:

Fans can lock in their spot at the DBAP all season long with 2026 season tickets and mini plans. Ticket members enjoy priority seating, exclusive events, and added perks throughout the year. For more information, visit DurhamBulls.com or contact the Bulls ticket office at 919.956.BULL.

Ballpark Entry & Mobile Tickets:

Fans are encouraged to use mobile ticketing for quick and easy entry into DBAP. Be sure to have tickets downloaded and ready prior to arrival to keep lines moving smoothly.

Family Fun at the DBAP:

Durham Bulls Athletic Park continues to be one of the most family-friendly environments in Minor League Baseball, with interactive areas, kid-focused entertainment, and Sunday postgame Kids Run the Bases giving young fans the chance to round the bases like the pros.

Concessions & Ballpark Favorites:

From classic ballpark staples to local favorites, DBAP offers a wide variety of food and beverage options throughout the stadium. Fans can also enjoy themed food items during select theme nights, giving them something new to try each time they visit, along with rotating weekly specialty cocktails featuring Weldon Mills. This week is a taste treat filled with all things SPAM. Make sure to stop by the Triangle Stand and give it a shot for a fun, unexpected ballpark bite!

Theme Nights & Promotions:

Each night of the homestand brings a unique experience to the ballpark, from Copa de la Diversión and Bark in the Park to AAPI Heritage Night, Peanuts Night, and Mother's Day celebrations.

Merchandise & Retail:

Stop by the Bulls Team Store to grab the latest gear, including specialty theme night merchandise and limited-edition drops available throughout the homestand.

Parking & Arrival:

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy pregame entertainment, special appearances, and to take full advantage of everything happening around the ballpark before first pitch. Also, please note there is currently construction on Jackie Robinson Drive, which may impact your usual route. If you are traveling north on Durham Freeway Highway 147, we recommend taking the Duke Street Exit (3C). For South Deck Parking, take the first right on Yancy Street and then right on Willard Street. For North Deck Parking take the second right on Jackson Street and continue straight!







International League Stories from May 4, 2026

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