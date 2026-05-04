Atlanta Braves Shortstop Ha-Seong Kim to Rehab with Gwinnett in Norfolk

Published on May 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







NORFOLK, Virginia - The Gwinnett Stripers, in conjunction with the Atlanta Braves, have announced today that shortstop Ha-Seong Kim will join the Stripers on an injury rehab assignment on Tuesday, May 5. Kim, on the Braves' 10-day Injured List since March 25 (right middle finger laceration), is scheduled to play as Gwinnett begins a six-game series against the Norfolk Tides at Harbor Park.

The 30-year-old Kim began his rehab assignment with Double-A Columbus, batting .333 (3-for-9) with three runs scored and one stolen base in four games. He joins Gwinnett for the first time in what will be just his second career stint in Triple-A. The Bucheon, Republic of Korea native played 21 games for the Durham Bulls in 2025, batting .208 (15-for-72) with three doubles, 11 runs scored, six RBIs, and six steals.

Kim is a veteran of 588 Major League games with the San Diego Padres (2021-24), Rays (2025), and Braves (2025), batting .242 with 84 doubles, eight triples, 52 home runs, 217 RBIs, 84 stolen bases, and a .701 OPS. In 2023 with the Padres, he won a Rawlings National League Gold Glove Award.

Tuesday's game at Harbor Park is at 6:35 p.m. Listen live on MyCountry993.com or watch on Bally Sports Live.







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