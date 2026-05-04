Bats Return from Away Hiatus for Series against Nashville

Published on May 4, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats are back in action at home this week for their next series at Louisville Slugger Field. The 26th season of baseball in downtown Louisville continues with a six-game series from Tuesday, May 5 to Sunday, May 10 against the Nashville Sounds, Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The week features plenty of exciting promotions and activities for fans of all ages, including our Cinco de Mayo celebration with our usual $4 taco and $6 margarita promotions at select concession stands on Tuesday, our retro Redbirds Night with our first postgame fireworks show on Friday, and a special Mother's Day celebration on Sunday afternoon.

New for this season, the Bats will be implementing a clear bag policy for all games at Louisville Slugger Field. Full information on this new policy can be found at the Ballpark Guide on the Bats website.

Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all six games, broadcasting on Talk Radio 1080 AM on Wednesday and Friday, while streaming on Sports Talk 790 AM for the rest of the series. Bats games are also live-streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.







International League Stories from May 4, 2026

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