Bats Surrender Walk-Off to Lose 8-7 Thriller

Published on April 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats made a last-gasp effort to take the lead in the ninth but couldn't hold on to escape the Omaha Storm Chasers, who emerged victorious in an 8-7 thriller in walk-off fashion. Trevor Kuncl (L, 1-1) was tasked with keeping the Bats ahead in the ninth and was on track to do so, earning two quick outs. However, a two-out rally highlighted by a Kameron Misner RBI single to tie the game, and a walk-off RBI single for Drew Waters resulted in the Bats' first loss in the series.

Despite a hit by Urbaez and Johnson reaching on an error, the Bats were down to their last breath with Blake Dunn, who came to the plate with two outs in the ninth. Dunn capitalized, lining a rocket to right field that scored both Johnson and Urbaez. The Bats weren't satisfied with the tie, as Edwin Arroyo tripled to score Dunn and helped retake a 7-6 lead.

After a scoreless first inning, P.J. Higgins delivered the first RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly with bases loaded to plate Michael Toglia. One pitch later, Dayne Leonard gave the Bats a 2-0 lead with an RBI single. Brandon Leibrandt held his own through the first three innings, allowing just one hit and no runs.

The Bats had chances to add insurance in the fourth and fifth innings with each leadoff hitter reaching. However, double plays in both innings kept Omaha in the mix. Leibrandt continued his scoreless outing, retiring two batters and allowing a walk in the fifth. However, John Rave capitalized on a hanging slider and smacked a two-run home run, knotting the game up at 2-2.

Ivan Johnson put the Bats back ahead a half inning later, hammering a two-run home run for his sixth of the year. Leibrandt returned and kept the Storm Chasers intact, finishing his night with three hits, two runs, two walks, and four strikeouts through six innings. Lyon Richardson relieved him in the seventh and quickly let up a triple to Abraham Toro. Former Bat Luke Maile plated him a pitch later on an RBI ground out. Richardson got out of the frame to keep the Bats ahead, 4-3.

Kyle Nicolas replaced Richardson in the eighth and retired the first batter via a line out. However, he walked the next two batters, then surrendered the lead to Luca Tresh, who smacked a three-run home run to right field to give Omaha their first lead of the game. Nicolas was relieved by Tejay Antone after giving up another walk. Antone retired the next two batters to keep the score at 6-4.

Next Game: Friday, May 1, 7:35 p.m. E.T. at Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals)

Probable Pitchers: Bats RHP Davis Daniel (3-2, 4.31) vs. Storm Chasers RHP Mitch Spence (1-1, 1.80)







International League Stories from April 30, 2026

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