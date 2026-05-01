Bisons Lose to Scranton in Extras

Published on April 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Buffalo Bisons scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning, but it was not enough in their 5-4 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in 10 innings on Thursday night at PNC Field.

George Lombard Jr. led off the bottom of the first inning with a walk and eventually scored on a wild pitch by Austin Voth. Lombard Jr. advanced into scoring position, going from first to third base on the single to right field by Spencer Jones. The wild pitch gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre an early 1-0 advantage.

The Bisons were able to answer in the top of the third inning, thanks to a hit batter. William Simoneit was hit by a Carlos Lagrange with two out. Carlos Mendoza sliced a double down the left field line that scored Simoneit and tied the game 1-1 in the third inning. It was Mendoza's eighth RBI of the season.

A pair of Lagrange walks in the top of the fourth inning allowed Buffalo to take a one-run lead over the RailRiders. Willie MacIver reached on a fielder's choice when RJ Schreck was put out at second base. The Bisons designated hitter scored on a Josh Rivera RBI base hit to center field for a 2-1 lead.

The RailRiders scored the next three runs to take a 4-2 lead through eight innings. Duke Ellis hit a two-out triple in the bottom of the fourth inning and scored on a Jonathan Ornelas RBI base hit that tied the game at two. Yanquiel Fernandez added an RBI base hit for a 3-2 RailRiders advantage. Then Ernesto Martinez Jr. hit a solo home run in the last of the eighth to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a 4-2 lead.

However, Buffalo would score a pair of runs in the top of the ninth inning to send the game to extra innings 4-4. MacIver led off the ninth with a base hit and scored on a Rivera double to center field. Simoneit drove in Rivera with a triple to center field but was thrown out at home plate to keep the game tied at four.

Ornelas delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the 10th inning to provide Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a 5-4 victory in game two of the series.

The two teams will play a doubleheader on Friday night starting at 5:05 p.m. Broadcast coverage starts at 5:00 p.m. with the 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro and Dave Popkin.







International League Stories from April 30, 2026

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