Bullpen Struggles in 10-3 Loss

Published on April 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







DURHAM, N.C. - Despite a Jacob Berry home run and three hits from Joe Mack, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp bullpen struggled on Thursday in a 10-3 loss to the Durham Bulls from Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Following Berry's fifth-inning home run, the Jumbo Shrimp (14-16) held a 2-1 lead. However, the Bulls (11-19) were able to put together a two-out rally in the bottom of the fifth to wrestle control of the game. Carson Williams walked and Raynel Delgado singled. Logan Davidson then blasted a go-ahead three-run home run off Josh Ekness (1-1) to give Durham its first lead.

The Bulls added on in the sixth. Tatem Levins led off with a long ball. Following a Homer Bush Jr. walk, Blake Sabol slugged a two-run shot. After a pair of outs, Williams walked and stole second before scoring on a Delgado RBI single.

With one out in the eighth, Brock Jones notched a base hit. Following a fielder's choice, Williams walked. Delgado then smacked a two-run double to widen the gap to 10-2.

An Ethan O'Donnell homer in the ninth set the final margin at 10-3.

Deyvison De Los Santos began the ballgame with a leadoff single against Durham starter Chase Solesky (2-1). He stole second and scored on a base hit from Mack for the game's first run.

Durham tied things in the third. Jones was hit by a pitch before moving to second on a sacrifice bunt. Two batters later, Delgado collected an RBI single for the equalizer.

Jacksonville and Durham meet again in Friday's 6:45 p.m. first pitch. LHP Robby Snelling (2-1, 2.25 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Bulls RHP Jonathan Heasley (0-1, 4.82 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and www.ESPN690.com.







International League Stories from April 30, 2026

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