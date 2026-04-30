WooSox Game Information

Published on April 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Today's WooSox Game 1 Lineup

Nick Sogard 1B

Mickey Gasper C

Mikey Romero 3B

Kristian Campbell LF

Allan Castro RF

Tsung-Che Cheng SS

Vinny Capra 2B

Braiden Ward CF

Matt Thaiss DH

Alec Gamboa LHP

APRIL 30th WORCESTER (15-12) at ROCHESTER (14-14) 11:05 am Doubleheader

G1 Worcester Red Sox LHP Alec Gamboa (0-1, 8.59) vs. Rochester Red Wings LHP Zach Penrod (0-1, 5.40) then RHP Luis Perales (0-3, 4.91)

G2 Worcester Red Sox TBD vs. Rochester Red Wings RHP Riley Cornelio (2-0, 2.45)

A Morning Doppio - The Worcester Red Sox and the Rochester Red Wings (AAA-Washington) could use a double espresso this morning as they get set to play a pair of games with a makeup doubleheader beginning this morning at 11:05 am at ESL Ballpark in Rochester, NY. The morning twin bill is the result of last night's rainout - only the third of the year for the WooSox who have not had a home postponement yet. They were postponed in St. Paul on April 2 and cancelled on April 3 also in St. Paul in addition to last night's PPD. Last year the WooSox had 11 games postponed due to weather...a club-record 9 of those at home at Polar Park in Worcester compared to just 2 PPD on the road.

Double Duty - The WooSox have played one doubleheader this season and it came on Easter Sunday, April 5 at St. Paul. The Sox swept the Saints that day by scores of 4-2 and 11-9 (in 10 innings). Last year Worcester played 10 doubleheaders (8 at home compared to 2 on the road) which was one short of the club-record 11 doubleheaders the Sox played during the 2023 season. Worcester went 4-2-4 in their 10 twin bills last year - they had four sweeps, were swept twice, and split four others.

Day Dream Believers - Both games this morning/afternoon will be considered day games and that's usually been a good thing for the WooSox. The Sox are 12-4 in day games this season compared to 3-8 in night games.

Familiar Faces - The WooSox will face their former teammates in Game 1, LHP Zach Penrod as opener followed by RHP Luis Perales in relief. Perales joined Worcester last September 16 from Double-A Portland and made 2 relief appearances as he finished his late-season comeback from Tommy John surgery back in June of 2024. Perales was traded to the Nationals for WooSox LHP Jake Bennett last December. The 23-year-old from Venezuela is 0-3 with a 4.91 ERA in 5 starts for Rochester this season.

The probable pitching match-ups for the remainder of the series in Rochester:

Fri. 6:05 pm RHP Isaac Coffey (0-1, 1.86) vs. RHP Andy Lara (1-2, 3.52)

Sat. 1:05 pm LHP Michael Sansone (1-1, 2.61) vs. LHP Andrew Alvarez (2-1, 5.32)

Sun. 1:05 pm TBD vs. RHP Chandler Champlain (1-0, 3.60)

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Has three multi-hit games in his last five games (7-for-19) with 1 2B, 2 BB, 2 SB, 2 RBI. Had his 8-game hitting streak stopped on April 24 after having his 9-game hitting streak snapped on April 11. Overall has hit safely in 20 of his last 22 games (25-for-84, .298) with 3 2B, 1 HR, 12 RBI.

Vinny Capra Has hit in 4 straight (5-for-12) with 1 2B, 6 BB, 6 runs scored. Has hit in 14 of his last 17 games (18-for-55, .327) with 5 2B, 2 HR, 13 RBI, 20 runs scored. Leads the International League with his .464 OBP and is tied for 2nd in the league with 22 runs scored.

Nate Eaton Recalled to Boston on April 29. Had back-to-back 3-hit games with 2 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI over the weekend with WooSox and has hit safely in 6 of his last 8 games (14-for-32, .438) with 4 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 8 RBI, and 5 runs scored.

Mickey Gasper Is tied for 5th in league in RBI (21) and is 4th in walks (23).

Nick Sogard Has hit in 4 of his last 6 games (8-for-19) with 2 2B, 4 RBI, 10 BB, and 8 runs scored. He has reached base safely 21 of his 24 games this season. Leads the league with 25 walks and T10th in Runs (18).

Braiden Ward Has 9 HBP in his 16 games played. Is87th in league in Stolen Bases (9).

Jack Anderson Last 2 starts has not allowed a run in 10 innings with 6 hits, 1 walk, and 11 strikeouts.

Jake Bennett Is 2-1 with an 0.86 ERA in 5 GS (3 R, 2 ER in 21 IP). He is just shy of innings needed to qualify for league leaders and would be 2nd in the league with his 0.86 ERA, has the 4rd Lowest Batting Average Against (.162), and is 2nd in WHIP (0.71).

Isaac Coffey Last 3 starts has given up 2 runs in 9.2 innings with 15 strikeouts.

Tayron Guerrero In 9 relief appearances has allowed 1 run in 10 IP. Is tied for 4th in the International League with 3 Saves.

Wyatt Olds In his last 4 relief appearances has given up 1 run in 6.2 IP with 13 SO.







International League Stories from April 30, 2026

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