Power Surge Propels Bulls over Jacksonville
Published on April 30, 2026 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - Logan Davidson, Tatem Levins and Blake Sabol each hit home runs within a five-batter span to lift the Durham Bulls past the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 10-3 on Thursday night at the DBAP.
The Bulls (11-19) trailed 2-1 with two outs in the fifth before Davidson drilled a three-run shot to put Durham ahead. In the sixth, Levins led off with his third homer in 21 Triple-A at-bats, which was followed by a two-run homer by Sabol to boost the lead to 7-2 over Jacksonville (14-16).
Raynel Delgado paced the 12-hit attack by going 4-5 with four RBI, capped by a two-run double against the base of the centerfield wall in the eighth inning.
Chase Solesky (W, 2-1) notched the victory with 5 1/3 innings of two-run ball. Solesky permitted a first inning run and a solo homer to Jacob Berry in the fifth.
Jon Heasley (0-1, 4.82) is slated to start Friday night against Jacksonville's Robby Snelling (2-1, 2.25) at 6:45 PM ET.
Notes: Tampa Bay lefty Garrett Cleavinger threw five pitches, all strikes, to record two outs in the sixth inning. It marked Cleavinger's first back-to-back appearances of his rehab stint... The Bulls reached double-figure runs for the third time in 30 games, and the double-digit mark in hits for just the fifth time (4-1)... Hitting coach Keoni DeRenne celebrated his 47th birthday on Thursday.
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