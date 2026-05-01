Power Surge Propels Bulls over Jacksonville

Published on April 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - Logan Davidson, Tatem Levins and Blake Sabol each hit home runs within a five-batter span to lift the Durham Bulls past the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 10-3 on Thursday night at the DBAP.

The Bulls (11-19) trailed 2-1 with two outs in the fifth before Davidson drilled a three-run shot to put Durham ahead. In the sixth, Levins led off with his third homer in 21 Triple-A at-bats, which was followed by a two-run homer by Sabol to boost the lead to 7-2 over Jacksonville (14-16).

Raynel Delgado paced the 12-hit attack by going 4-5 with four RBI, capped by a two-run double against the base of the centerfield wall in the eighth inning.

Chase Solesky (W, 2-1) notched the victory with 5 1/3 innings of two-run ball. Solesky permitted a first inning run and a solo homer to Jacob Berry in the fifth.

Jon Heasley (0-1, 4.82) is slated to start Friday night against Jacksonville's Robby Snelling (2-1, 2.25) at 6:45 PM ET.

Notes: Tampa Bay lefty Garrett Cleavinger threw five pitches, all strikes, to record two outs in the sixth inning. It marked Cleavinger's first back-to-back appearances of his rehab stint... The Bulls reached double-figure runs for the third time in 30 games, and the double-digit mark in hits for just the fifth time (4-1)... Hitting coach Keoni DeRenne celebrated his 47th birthday on Thursday.







International League Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.