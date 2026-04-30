Buffalo Bisons Nurse Appreciation Game; Free Tickets with Catholic Health

Published on April 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







In honor of the hard work, passion and dedication of the many nurses who serve our community every day, the Bisons today announced that they have partnered with Catholic Health to host "Nurse Appreciation Night," Tuesday, May 12, as the Herd hosts the Worcester Red Sox at 6:05 p.m. (Gates open at 5:00 p.m.).

For Nurse Appreciation Night, all nurses and nursing students will be able to claim up to 4 FREE Game Tickets for themselves and their families at the Sahlen Field Box Office by showing a staff or nursing student ID card.

The entire night will be a celebration of our area nurses and their hard work and dedication. The game will include special in-game recognitions and the inclusion of nurses throughout the in-game entertainment. There will also be informational setups in the ballpark's concourse from Catholic Health.

National Nurses Week runs from May 6-12.

Nurse Appreciation Night is also a TWOsday at the ballpark, which means all fans can enjoy $2 Sahlen's Hot Dogs, all game long.







International League Stories from April 30, 2026

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