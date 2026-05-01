Bisons Announce 3-Game "America's 250th Celebration Weekend,' with Free Ticket Offer to Veteran/Active Duty Military Members

Published on May 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







There's no better place to hold a celebration of America's milestone birthday than at the ballpark, and the Buffalo Bisons are thrilled to announce they've partnered with KeyBank for their "America's 250th Celebration Weekend, May 15-17 at Sahlen Field.

Because a commemoration of 250 years of this great country and its national pastime needs more than just one night, the 'America's 250th Celebration will encompass THREE Bisons games, beginning on Friday, May 15 with the Herd's game against the Worcester Red Sox that will include the team's Largest Fireworks Show of the Season! as well as $2.50 Sahlen's Hot Dogs all game long (6:05 p.m.).

Then, for both Armed Forces Day on Saturday, May 16 (1:05 p.m.) and Sunday, May 17 (1:05 p.m.), KeyBank and the Bisons will be providing up to 4 FREE TICKETS to any Active Duty/Veteran Servicemembers at the Sahlen Field Box Office (with Military ID). KeyBank will also be giving out $250 Bisons Gift Cards as a Lucky Seat Giveaway for each Bisons home run hit during the three games.

All three America's 250th Celebration Weekend games will include additional patriotic pre-game ceremonies and in-game entertainment, including special guests from Buffalo-Niagara All-Women Honor Flight (Saturday) and the Buffalo Naval & Military Park (Sunday).

Tickets for all three games are on sale at Bisons.com and at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Fans are reminded they can save over 20% on all tickets purchased in advance of gameday. Active Duty/Veteran Servicemembers can claim their free tickets at any point leading up to the America's 250th Celebration Weekend at the Sahlen Field Box Office.

Additional event details on each of the three America's 250th Celebration games include:

Friday, May 15 vs. Worcester (6:05 p.m.)

-Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour (5-6:30 p.m.) featuring $4 Craft Beers & Food Specials. Happy Hour Music from Harmonic Edge Quartet and Buffalo Queen City Chorus.

-$2.50 Sahlen's Hot Dogs throughout the game.

-LARGEST Fireworks Show of the season

-$250 Bisons Gift Card Prize for every Bisons home run hit.

Saturday, May 16 vs. Worcester (1:05 p.m.)

-Armed Forces Day at the Ballpark

-4 FREE Tickets to Active Duty/Veteran Servicemembers with military ID at the Box Office.

-Pre-game Ceremonies to include members of the All Women Buffalo-Niagara Honor Flight

-$250 Bisons Gift Card Prize for every Bisons home run hit.

Sunday, May 17 vs. Worcester (1:05 p.m.)

-4 FREE Tickets to Active Duty/Veteran Servicemembers with military ID at the Box Office.

-Pre-game Ceremonies to include the Buffalo Naval & Military Park.

-Special Buffalo Naval & Military Park Displays, including South Park High School jersey from baseball Hall of Famer & WWII veteran, Warren Spahn.

-$250 Bisons Gift Card Prize for every Bisons home run hit.

-BrightPath Kids Funday with pregame Mascot Meet n' Greet & postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

For more event information, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.







International League Stories from May 1, 2026

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