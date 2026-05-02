Iowa Defeats St. Paul on Back of Four RBI from Alcántara

Published on May 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - On the back of four RBI from Kevin Alcántara, Iowa Cubs (15-15) defeated the St. Paul Saints (13-17) by a 6-5 score tonight at CHS Field.

Each team scored a run in the first inning with Iowa's coming on a run-scoring double from Jonathon Long. Iowa took a 2-1 lead in the second as James Triantos brought a run home on a fielder's choice.

St. Paul took a 5-2 advantage after a three-run third and a run in the fourth, but the I-Cubs cut the lead to 5-4 in the fifth as Alcántara hit a two-run homer.

In the seventh Alcántara struck again, driving home two runs with a double to make it 6-5, I-Cubs and they held on for the win.

Iowa will play at St. Paul on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 2:07 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from May 1, 2026

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