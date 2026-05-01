Norfolk Splits Doubleheader At Nashville

Published on May 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







NASHVILLE, Tn - The Norfolk Tides (11-19) split a doubleheader with the Nashville Sounds (16-14) on Thursday night at First Horizon Park. The Tides took game one, 5-2, but then lost game two, 3-1.

In game one, Levi Wells earned the win. He lasted 5.0 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out four. Hans Crouse made his Tides debut by closing out the game for a 2.0 scoreless innings save. Sam Huff led the Tides in offensive production going 2-for-4 with two RBI.

In game two, the Tides could not get their offense going. They managed just one hit through the first six innings. Their one run scored in the seventh inning when Bryan Ramos knocked an RBI single. The Sounds scored all three of their runs in the third inning.







International League Stories from May 1, 2026

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