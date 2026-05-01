2nd Annual 4th of July Family Fest Announced

Published on May 1, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - Following a successful inaugural 4th of July Family Fest that drew more than 5,000 fans to Polar Park in 2025, the Worcester Red Sox, who for the second consecutive year play on the road on Independence Day, will present a 4th of July Family Fest at Polar Park, starting at 4 p.m. A classic patriotic UniBank Fireworks display will cap the events that include a live performance from the Worcester Symphony Orchestra and a screening of the popular movie, Field of Dreams. Families can enjoy a Sunset Catch on the Field and a host of activities.

Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults when purchased in advance and are on sale now at polarpark.com/familyfest or the Polar Park Ticket Office located at 100 Madison Street. Children two and under are free.

Fans can come and go from ballpark, provided they exit-scan their tickets upon leaving.

"When we started studying Worcester in 2018, we learned that the city's Independence holiday fireworks were typically on another date," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "We then sought to create a community tradition so that whether the WooSox are home or on the road, families can enjoy the 4th of July at Polar Park."

Kids can receive free face paintings, balloon creations, and glitter tattoos, enjoy inflatables and Touch-A-Truck opportunities on Summit Street, and participate in a water balloon toss, Bingo, and a scavenger hunt. The Central MASScots--Smiley Ball, Woofster the WonderDog, Roberto the Rocket, and Clara the Heart of the Commonwealth--will meet fans, take photos, and sign autographs.

The performance by the Worcester Symphony Orchestra is the first of its kind at the ballpark.

Admission includes access to all Family Fest activities, with concessions and merchandise available for additional purchase.

Fans who prefer VIP Packages can opt for an all-you-can-eat BBQ buffet in the climate-controlled DCU Club, with a private bar and outdoor cushioned seats for the concert, movie, and fireworks. VIP tickets are $40 for adults and $30 for children. On the day of the event, regular tickets are $7 for children and $15 for adults. Groups of 15 or more pay only $8 per ticket. Call the Polar Park Ticket Office at (508) 500-1000 to make arrangements.

The WooSox Team Store will offer a variety of patriotic WooSox apparel, including a limited-edition WooSox 250th USA Collectible Pin, as well as a tie-dye experience on the concourse.

The BBQ buffet allows fans to build their own bowls using slow-smoked pork shoulder or pulled BBQ chicken, Sticky Fingers original BBQ sauce, and mac and cheese. Additionally, the buffet includes pulled pork sandwiches, BBQ hot dogs, mac and cheese, honey butter cornbread, and house made kettle chips. For dessert, enjoy assorted cookies and brownies. Children can opt for ballpark hot dogs and grilled burgers, in addition to the sides and desserts.

On July 4, the WooSox play the Syracuse Mets at 6:35 p.m. in Upstate New York. The club will show the game on TVs throughout the ballpark. Following their six-game series in Syracuse, June 30-July 5, the WooSox return to Polar Park July 7-12 for a six-game homestand against the Rochester Red Wings (Triple-A, Washington Nationals), which includes a Wilyer Abreu bobblehead giveaway, presented by Manny's Appliances, that Sunday, July 12, at 1:05 p.m.

WooSox tickets are available at woosox.com or the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from May 1, 2026

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