WooSox Game Information

Published on May 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







Today's WooSox Lineup

Nick Sogard 2B

Nate Eaton CF

Mickey Gasper C

Mikey Romero 3B

Allan Castro RF

Vinny Capra SS

Jason Delay DH

Nathan Hickey 1B

Braiden Ward LF

Michael Sansone LHP

MAY 2nd WORCESTER (18-12) at ROCHESTER (14-17) 6:05 pm

Worcester Red Sox LHP Michael Sansone (1-1, 2.61) vs. Rochester Red Wings LHP Andrew Alvarez (2-1, 5.32)

"67" (Sorry!) - The Worcester Red Sox - who have matched their season-high of 6-games over .500 at 18-12 - look to go 7-games above for the first time since last June 24 (at 41-34) when they play game five of their 6-game series against the Rochester Red Wings (AAA-Washington) this afternoon at 1:05 pm at ESL Ballpark in Rochester, NY. Today's game can be heard back in New England on NASH 98.9 FM. The WooSox have won 3 in a row and have a 3 games to 1 lead in this series. They are 6-games over .500 for the third time this season...April 10 (9-3) and April 12 (10-4) the others.

Series Results - Worcester was routed in the series-opener on Tuesday night, 10-1, but since then they have rattled off three straight victories. Worcester won both games of Thursday's matinee make-up doubleheader by scores of 4-3 and 7-3. Last night they erased a 5-2 deficit after 3-innings and rallied to win going away, 10-5. The series continues today and concludes tomorrow afternoon also at 1:05 pm. The WooSox will travel back to Worcester on Sunday night and take Monday off as usual - but they will enjoy this one as it's just the second Monday of the season that does not involve travel. The Sox open a 6-game series and homestand against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (AAA-Yankees) on Tuesday night at 6:05 pm at Polar Park.

Threepeat - The WooSox have won 3 straight for the first time since April 8-10. A victory today would give them their first 4-game winning streak since they won a season-high 5 consecutive games from March 31 - April 5 (all of those victories at St. Paul).

View from Above - Worcester is currently alone in 1st-place in the International League East division at 18-12 and have a 1-game lead on Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Syracuse (both at 17-13). Memphis is in 1st-place in the IL West division and owns the overall league lead with their 21-10 record.

Earning Their Flowers - Worcester has won 20 of their last 27 games in Rochester and they are 35-13 here since the latter stages of the 2021 season. The WooSox are 36-18 all-time in Rochester which is affectionately known as the Flower City.

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Is 8-for-24, .333 in his last 7 games with 1 2B, 4 BB, 2 SB, 5 RBI. Had his 8-game hitting streak stopped on April 24 after having his 9-game hitting streak snapped on April 11. Overall has hit safely in 21 of his last 24 games (26-for-89, .292) with 3 2B, 1 HR, 13 RBI.

Vinny Capra Has hit in 6 of his last 7 games (10-for-24, .417) with 4 2B, 2 HR, 7 BB, 10 runs scored. Has also hit in 16 of his last 19 games (23-for-67, .343) with 8 2B, 4 HR, 17 RBI, 24 runs scored. Is 2nd in the International League with his .464 OBP, 5th in SLG (.581), 2nd in OPS (1.045), and is 3rd in league with 26 runs scored.

Nate Eaton Had back-to-back 3-hit games with 2 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI over the weekend and has hit safely in 6 of his last 8 games (14-for-32, .438) with 4 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 8 RBI, and 5 runs scored.

Mickey Gasper Is tied for 7th in league in RBI (23), is tied for 4th in walks (24), and 5th in OBP (.442).

Nick Sogard Has hit in 6 of his last 8 games (11-for-26, .423) with 2 2B, 6 RBI, 12 BB, and 10 runs scored. He has reached base safely 23 of his 26 games this season. Leads the league with 27 walks and T10th in Runs (19).

Braiden Ward Has 9 HBP in his 19 games played. Is tied for 10th in league in Stolen Bases (9).

Jack Anderson Last 3 games (2 GS & 1 RA) has allowed 1 run in 11.1 innings with 7 hits, 1 walk, and 12 strikeouts.

Tayron Guerrero In 9 relief appearances has allowed 1 run in 10 IP. Is tied for 4th in the International League with 3 Saves.

Wyatt Olds In his last 5 relief appearances has 16 SO in 8.2 innings.

WooSox Promotions During the Next Homestand at Polar Park from May 5-10 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (AAA-Yankees)...

Tuesday, May 5, 6:05 pm Taco & Tequila Tuesday, presented by Teremana; Tail Waggin' Tuesday (fans can bring their dogs); AARP Ticket Tuesday; Wepa Night, presented by Modelo, celebrating Mexico.

Wednesday, May 6, 11:05 am AbbVie STEM Day; First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; Meet two WooSox players for photos & autographs in the DCU Club following the game presented by DCU.

Thursday, May 7, 6:05 pm Nurses Appreciation Night, presented by Salmon Health; Clinton Town Takeover.

Friday, May 8, 6:05 pm Grateful Dead UniBank Fireworks; WooSox players & coaches wear "The Art of the Woo" uniforms & caps depicting Worcester's artistic culture; National Baseball Poetry Festival starts.

Saturday, May 9, 4:05 pm "Deuces Wild" returns for the second time when fans can enjoy $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island & Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light & Masshole Light Lager, and $2 bottles of Polar water; Larry Lucchino Writers Series featuring special guest Justine Siegal, the first Commissioner of the new Women's Professional Baseball League, from 12:30 - 2:00 pm; Workers Credit Union AR Day; Brain Tumor Awareness Day; Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation lantern ceremony after the game; and Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, May 10, 1:05 pm Happy Mother's Day pre-game Brunch in the newly renovated Hanover Deck from 11:30 am - 2:00 pm featuring guest appearances by two WooSox players and the four Central MASScots; Kids (of all ages) Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from May 2, 2026

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