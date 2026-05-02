Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 2 vs. Worcester

Published on May 2, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Worcester Red Sox (18-12) vs. Rochester Red Wings (14-17)

Saturday - 1:05 p.m. ET - ESL Ballpark - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Michael Sansone (1-1, 2.61) vs. LHP Andrew Alvarez (2-1, 5.32)

MAY SHOWERS: On a chilly first day of May, the Red Wings fell in game four of their six-game set against the Worcester Red Sox Friday night, 10-5...DH ABIMELEC ORTIZ clubbed a pair of extra-base hits, including a two-run homer in the third...CF DYLAN CREWS also collected a pair of hits in the contest, including his fourth double of the season...Rochester looks to snap their three-game skid in game five of the series this afternoon, sending LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ to the mound in search of his third victory of the season.

ALVA-RAISE THE ROOF: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ will take the ball for Rochester today, in what will be his sixth Triple-A start of the season...the California native is coming off a start in game one of a doubleheader in Scranton/WB on 4/26, where he allowed five runs (4 ER) on seven hits across 4.1 innings of work, while striking out and walking two apiece...across his first two starts at ESL Ballpark this season, Alvarez is 1-0 with a 2.61 ERA (3 ER/10.1 IP) with a K/BB of 9.50 (19 K/2 BB), the fifth-highest mark of any Triple-A pitcher at home this season (min. 10.0 IP)...

The southpaw is 12 strikeouts away from 500 in his MiLB career.

ABI ROAD: Batting sixth for the Red Wings last night, DH ABIMELEC ORTIZ became the first Red Wing to log a four-RBI game in 2026 (last TREY LIPSCOMB, 9/9/25 at BUF)...the lefty bat went 2-for-3 with his second homer and ninth double of the season, while adding two runs scored...his nine doubles leads the team and is tied for fifth-most in the International League, two behind league-leader INF Travis Bazzana (COL)...he is now also the team-leader in RBI (20), XBH (11), and runs scored (19)...

Ortiz's homer was the 100th of his professional career.

CREWSIN': CF DYLAN CREWS took back the team-lead in multi-hit games last night with his eighth of the season, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored at the plate...he has now picked up a hit in all four games of the series, and boasts lifetime slash line of .370/.452/.630 against the WooSox across seven games played, with four XBH (HR, 3B, 2 2B), three RBI, three walks, and a pair of stolen bases...across his first 14 games at ESL Ballpark in 2026, Crews is hitting .360 (18-for-50) with a 1.061 OPS.

FERN-OMINAL: RHP JULIAN FERNANDEZ turned in his team-leading eighth consecutive hitless outing last night, retiring all three batters he faced in 12 pitches via two groundouts and a flyout...eight consecutive outings without allowing a hit is the longest streak by any Red Wings pitcher since at least 2004, and is the longest active streak in the International League...since the streak began on 4/4, Fernandez has retired 17 consecutive batters across 7.0 IP, with six strikeouts and just three walks...if he does not allow a hit across the final two days of the series, he will reach one full month without allowing a hit or earned run.

ACTION JACKSON: RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE also turned in a scoreless appearance last night, allowing one hit while striking out one across 1.2 innings of work...he has not allowed an earned run in seven consecutive appearances dating back to 4/11...over that stretch, the right-hander has limited opponents to a .185 BAA while posting a 1.00 WHIP...after last night's outing, Rutledge is now tied with RHP ORLANDO RIBALTA for the team-lead in ERA with a 2.25 (3 ER/12.0 IP)...

Rutledge has now logged 188.0 innings as a Red Wing, passing Cade Cavalli for third-most of any Rochester pitcher in the Nationals era (since 2021).

XTRA XTRA READ ALL ABOUT IT: DH-3B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO came out swinging in yesterday's game, ripping a line-drive double to left field in his first at bat...that knock extended his hitting streak to six games and pushed his extra-base hit streak too three games, with four total XBH since 4/30...the Venezuela native finished 1-for-4 at the plate while adding a run scored...

Rochester ranks third among all Triple-A teams this season with an average exit velocity of 89.7.

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2003: On this day 23 years ago, the Red Wings offense clubbed seven homers to match a franchise record set on June 24, 1919 in Reading, PA (George Kelly 4 HR)...Rochester went on to win 16-6 over Charlotte at Knights Stadium... JUSTIN MORNEAU went 5-for-5 at the plate in his second game as a Red Wing, clubbing two of the seven homers... LEW FORD and MICHAEL RESTOVICH also launched a pair of homers each, and MICHAEL RYAN went deep once.







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