Red Wings Drop Both Halves of Twin Bill to Worcester

Published on April 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







A day after the Rochester Red Wings (14-16) and Worcester Red Sox (17-12) were postponed due to inclement weather, the Red Wings dropped both games of Thursday's doubleheader. The WooSox took game one by a score of 4-3, scoring all three of their runs in the first inning. RF Dylan Crews homered in the first to put Rochester on the board, and DH Andrés Chaparro launched a solo shot in the ninth to pull the club within one run. Worcester also ran away with game two, this time by a score of 7-1. 3B Andrés Chaparro collected two doubles to pace the offense, while SS Levi Jordan added a two-bagger of his own.

Game 1:

Worcester used their day off to get their bats right, striking in the top of the first. 1B Nick Sogard got the inning started with a single to the left of the second base bag, then C Mickey Gasper drew a walk to bring 3B Mikey Romero to the plate. The lefty hit a chopper to the right side that kicked off the glove of the first baseman, allowing him to reach safely and loading the bases. Chattanooga native LF Kristian Campbell came to bat and drew the second Red Sox walk of the inning to bring in the first run in game one. Switch-hitting RF Allan Castro then brought in another run in the next at bat with a sac fly to right that put runners on the corners and one out. Despite hard contact on a lineout and another walk to load the bases again, Rochester escaped the traffic and went to bat down 2-0.

The two run lead wouldn't hold, as the Wings would tack on a run of their own in the bottom half of the first. A flyout and strikeout would account for the first two outs, before Dylan Crews stepped up and hit his fourth homer of 2026. The shot left Crews' bat at 110.4 MPH, the hardest home run by a Red Wing this year, and made it a 2-1 ballgame headed to the second.

Wasting no time in the second inning, DH Matt Thaiss got a middle-middle fastball for the first pitch he saw and didn't miss. The former Los Angeles Angel smacked a deep fly ball into right-center field to get Worcester's run back and make it 3-1. Nick Sogard would come up next and draw a walk, but a flyout to left and unassisted double play on a lineout to first would retire the side.

The WooSox kept the bats hot in the top of the third. Utility man Kristian Campbell opened the frame with a single past a diving shortstop, and SS Tsung-Che Cheng roped a line drive single into right following a popout that moved Campell and put runners on the corners with one out. The Woosox shortstop would quickly steal second during 2B Vinny Capra's at bat, who chopped a firm groundout to third base. Campbell would take off from third on the throw to first and narrowly make it in safely at home with Cheng advancing to third. The runner was stranded after a three pitch strikeout to end the inning with Worcester on top 4-1.

After the fifth inning stretch, Rochester got back on the board. 1B Abimelec Ortiz scorched a line drive down the line in right for a lead off double, and advanced to third on a groundout to the right side after a strikeout. Coming up with two outs, SS Zack Short hit a deep fly ball into left that barely stayed in the yard, hitting off the base of the wall and bringing in Ortiz for an RBI double. This would be all the Red Wings could muster as a groundout ended the fifth with a score of 4-2.

Rochester came into the last frame of game one in need of two runs to keep the contest going. DH Andrés Chaparro narrowed the gap with a leadoff shot into the stands in left to make the score 4-3. The Wings would be unable to complete the comeback, however, as the next three batters were retired in order to end game one.

LHP Zach Penrod got his second start for Rochester in game one, running into trouble and getting pulled after 0.2 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three walks and a hit. RHP Julian Fernández would finish the first inning, needing just one pitch to force a groundout. Yesterday's scheduled starter RHP Luis Perales entered in the second inning and tossed the final six innings of relief, surrendering two runs on three hits and a pair of walks, while striking out four.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game in game one is DH Andrés Chaparro. The El Vigia, VEN native went 1-for-2 and bashed his fourth home run of the season with a solo shot in the seventh inning. Chaparro now has 22 long-balls as a Red Wing, which ranks fourth most among Rochester hitters in the Nationals era (2021-pres.).

Find the box score for game one attached HERE.

Game 2:

Worcester got off to a hot start again in game two. A quick strikeout brought SS Vinny Capra to the plate, who turned on a high and tight fastball and put it over the fence in left. Outside of a walk the rest of the WooSox went down quietly, and ended the inning up 1-0.

The Red Sox extended their lead in the top of the third thanks to a trio of extra-base hits. Leading off the inning, CF Braiden Ward hit his 15th career homer on a deep fly over the Bar-Bill sign in right-center. Three pitches later Vinny Capra tallied his second extra-base hit of the game with a double past Dylan Crews' outstretched glove in left. CF Kristian Campbell reached base via a walk after a popout that put runners on first and second with one out. The bases were cleared shortly after thanks to a double into the right-center gap by 2B Anthony Seigler, and a pair of strikeouts stopped the scoring there with a score of 4-0.

Rochester got on the board in the bottom half of the third inning with a series of two-out knocks. A lineout and strikeout brought SS Levi Jordan to the plate who hit a long double into the bermuda triangle in left, and CF Christian Franklin brought him in with a single to left. The Red Wings loaded up the bases with a single and a walk, but a strikeout stranded the runners as Rochester narrowed the WooSox lead to 4-1.

Worcester got their run back in the top of the fourth. A pair of walks started the inning and a fly ball to centerfield put runners on the corners with one out. After a strikeout, 3B Mikey Romero dropped a single into center and scored the runner from third. Another strikeout ended the inning but not before Worcester could extend their lead to 5-1.

The Red Sox tacked on two more in the fifth, started by a leadoff triple from Anthony Seigler. RF Allan Castro followed with a single to right field, then swiped second and advanced to third when the throw down traveled into center. A strikeout marked the first out of the inning, and C Jason Delay scored Castro on a grounder that deflected off the pitcher and made it into the outfield. Worcester would be unable to strike again, and would end the inning with a 7-1 lead.

The Red Wings woke up the bats in the bottom of the sixth. 1B Abimelec Ortiz began the half inning with a walk, and 3B Andrés Chaparro laced a double down the left field foul line to put two runners in scoring position. RF Andrew Pinckney came up next and brought Ortiz in from third with a swinging bunt single that ended up just a few feet from home. Chaparro advanced to third on the play, and scored on a sacrifice fly from C Tres Barrera to cut the deficit to four. A pair of strikeouts ended the Wings rally there and we went into the final inning with Worcester on top 7-3.

Rochester put a pair of runners on base in the final half of the seventh but could not bring anyone across, ending the game 7-3 in favor of Worcester.

RHP Riley Cornelio made his fifth start of the season for Rochester and first since his brief stint with Washington in game two of the twin bill. The Hawaii native pitched 3.0 innings and allowed five earned on five walks and four hits, and added on five punchouts. RHP Seth Shuman replaced him in the fourth and hurled two innings of relief, giving up two earned runs on four hits and four strikeouts. RHP Jack Sinclair came in for his 12th appearance out of the bullpen, tossing a scoreless sixth inning with one hit, one walk, and two strikeouts. RHP Trevor Gott finished the game for the Red Wings and ended with the same stat line as Sinclair, 1.0 inning, no runs, one hit, one walk, and two strikeouts.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game in game two goes to 3B Andrés Chaparro. The 2024 Nationals trade acquisition finished the game 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run scored.

Rochester looks to get back on track tomorrow and even up the series against the WooSox at 6:05 p.m. sending RHP Andry Lara against Worcester's LHP Isaac Coffey.







International League Stories from April 30, 2026

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