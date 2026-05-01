Bats Stay Hot in Loss to Stripers

Published on April 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Knights found themselves in another battle with the Gwinnett Stripers on Thursday night. Charlotte fell behind early but kept the game close throughout. In the end, Gwinnett had a few more hits and runs in the tank which led to the Knights falling 9-5.

Oliver Dunn gave the home team their first run of the contest with an RBI double in the bottom of the third. The two-bagger was in response to a Stripers Grand Slam that staked the road team a 4-0 lead.

Both teams plated two in their respective halves of the fourth frame with Charlotte's tallies coming on a Ryan Galanie opposite field Home Run. Galanie has homered in back-to-back contests.

Caden Connor's fifth inning sacrifice fly brought Charlotte to within a pair at 6-4. Connor added an RBI single in the seventh inning as part of his two-hit evening.

With the score 7-5 in the top of the eighth, Gwinnett used a pair of two-out doubles to extend their advantage back out to four. The first double landed in foul territory, but unfortunately for the Knights was ruled fair.

Ultimately it would not matter in the end as Charlotte did not threaten over the final two stanzas. The Stripers now hold a two-games-to-one advantage in the series.

The Knights still lead the International League in home victories with 11 on the season and have an opportunity to add to that number on Friday night. The first pitch is set for 7:04pm ET.







International League Stories from April 30, 2026

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