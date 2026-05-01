RailRiders Withstand Late Buffalo Rally to Win in 10

Published on April 30, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Buffalo Bisons 5-4 on Thursday night at PNC Field. Down two runs in the top of the ninth, Buffalo tied the game, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre walked it off in the tenth for their second consecutive victory over the Bisons.

The RailRiders jumped out to an early lead in the bottom of the first against Bisons's starter Austin Voth. Yankees #1 Prospect George Lombard Jr. walked in his first Triple-A at bat, advanced to third on Yankees #6 Prospect Spencer Jones' single, and scored on a wild pitch for a 1-0 advantage.

Buffalo tied the game in the top of the third against Yankees #2 Prospect Carlos Lagrange. Carlos Mendoza doubled home William Simoneit to even the contest at one.

With two outs in the top of the fourth, the Bisons broke the tie on an RBI single from Josh Rivera for a 2-1 edge.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leveled the game in the home half of the frame. After Duke Ellis tripled with two outs, Jonathan Ornelas singled to tie the game at two.

After three scoreless frames, the RailRiders broke the tie on their tenth hit of the game in the seventh. Lombard Jr. walked for the second time and sprinted from first to score on a Yanquiel Fernández single to pull ahead 3-2. In the eighth, the Ernesto Martínez Jr. added an insurance run with his sixth home run of the season, a solo bomb to right center for a two-run cushion.

Buffalo tied the game for the third time in the top of the ninth. An RBI double from Rivera plated Willie MacIver to narrow the deficit 4-3, and a Simoneit deep fly ball to center knotted the game at four. Simoneit attempted to cross home for an inside-the-park homer but was gunned down at the plate to end the inning.

With the go-ahead run 90 feet away in the top of the tenth, the Bisons' RJ Schreck sliced an offering from Kervin Castro to left center, but a highlight-reel diving catch from Ellis saved the run and kept the game tied at four.

The RailRiders called game in the bottom of the tenth. Martinez Jr. started the inning at second, moved to third on an Ali Sánchez groundout, and scored on an Ornelas single for the victory.

Lombard Jr. was 1-for-3 with two walks, two runs, and a strikeout in his SWB debut.

Lagrange tossed 4.1 frames, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out four. Voth threw 3.2 innings, giving up two runs on seven hits. Castro (1-0) earned the win, allowing two runs on three hits over 2.0 innings of work. Chase Lee (0-1) was charged with the loss.

The RailRiders continue their homestand against Buffalo with a Friday doubleheader. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 5:05 PM with SWB's Adam Kloffenstein (0-1) taking on Buffalo's Grant Rogers (0-3). In game two, RailRider Dom Hamel (1-3) faces the Bison's Chad Dallas (0-1). Tickets and promotional details are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 16-12







International League Stories from April 30, 2026

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