RailRiders Game with Buffalo Postponed

Published on April 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Wednesday night's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Buffalo Bisons has been postponed due to inclement weather. The RailRiders and Bisons continue their series with a single game on Thursday, April 30, beginning at 6:35 P.M.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo will make up Wednesday's postponement on Friday, May 1, with a single-admission doubleheader. Gates will open at 4:30 P.M. with a first pitch in game one slated for 5:05. The clubs will play two seven-inning games on Friday night.

Tickets for April 29 can be exchanged for any remaining home game during the 2026 season, with the exceptions of May 13, May 27, July 3, and July 4. Additional restrictions may apply, and tickets are subject to availability. Fans can email rainout@swbrailriders.com to exchange their tickets. Please note the game you would like to exchange your tickets for.

For more details, tickets, or promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

15-12







International League Stories from April 29, 2026

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