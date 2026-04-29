RailRiders Game with Buffalo Postponed
Published on April 29, 2026 under International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
MOOSIC, PA - Wednesday night's game between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Buffalo Bisons has been postponed due to inclement weather. The RailRiders and Bisons continue their series with a single game on Thursday, April 30, beginning at 6:35 P.M.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo will make up Wednesday's postponement on Friday, May 1, with a single-admission doubleheader. Gates will open at 4:30 P.M. with a first pitch in game one slated for 5:05. The clubs will play two seven-inning games on Friday night.
Tickets for April 29 can be exchanged for any remaining home game during the 2026 season, with the exceptions of May 13, May 27, July 3, and July 4. Additional restrictions may apply, and tickets are subject to availability. Fans can email rainout@swbrailriders.com to exchange their tickets. Please note the game you would like to exchange your tickets for.
For more details, tickets, or promotional information, visit www.swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
15-12
International League Stories from April 29, 2026
- Upcoming WooSox Homestand from May 5-10 - Worcester Red Sox
- Bisons Rained out in Scranton - Buffalo Bisons
- RailRiders Game with Buffalo Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Charlotte Bounces Back with 10-9 Comeback Win - Charlotte Knights
- IronPigs and Mets Postponed on Wednesday, April 29th in Syracuse - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Syracuse Mets vs Lehigh Valley IronPigs Postponed Due to Inclement Weather - Syracuse Mets
- RailRiders Announce Official Bread Partner - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Stripers Can't Hold off Charlotte in 10-9 Road Loss - Gwinnett Stripers
- Red Wings, Red Sox Postponed Wednesday Night - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - April 29, 2026 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Nearly 1,000 Youth Leaders to Take the Bases at CHS Field on May 5 - St. Paul Saints
- Suarez Wins Managing Debut - Worcester Red Sox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders Game with Buffalo Postponed
- RailRiders Announce Official Bread Partner
- SWB Game Notes - April 29, 2026
- RailRiders Erase Five-Run Deficit, Outdistance Buffalo
- SWB Game Notes - April 28, 2026