Indians Split Wednesday Doubleheader at Memphis

Published on April 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Ronny Simon and Rafael Flores Jr. each hit a three-run home run in Game 2 as the Indianapolis Indians split a 7.0-inning doubleheader with the Memphis Redbirds on Wednesday afternoon at AutoZone Park. The Indians lost Game 1, 3-0, but rallied for a 9-0 win in Game 2.

With the help of three consecutive bunts, the Indians (11-18) plated their first runs of the day in the fifth inning of Game 2. Endy Rodríguez led off the inning with a double. Termarr Johnson started the bunt party on a sacrifice, but a throwing error by Redbirds (19-10) pitcher Matt Pushard (L, 1-1) allowed Rodríguez to score and Johnson to advance to second.

Alika Williams then hit a bunt single to put runners on the corners and Tyler Callihan plated Johnson with a sacrifice bunt. A throwing error by catcher Jimmy Crooks allowed Callihan to reach safely on the play. Simon broke things open 5-0 with a three-run home run to follow, his second of the season.

Indy tacked on one insurance run in the sixth inning before Flores blasted a three-run homer to right field in the seventh.

Joe La Sorsa tossed 2.0 scoreless innings as the opener with Brandon Neeck (W, 2-1) tossing 2.0 shutout of his own, logging four strikeouts. Brandan Bidois (2.0ip) and Beau Burrows (1.0ip) covered the remainder of the game.

The Indians fell in Game 1, 3-0, with Bligh Madris' two-run home run in the third inning serving as the winning runs. The Redbirds tacked on an insurance run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly. Nick Cimillo went 2-for-2 for Indy in the contest. Indianapolis grounded into four double plays.

Antwone Kelly (L, 1-4) threw his second career complete game with 6.0 innings of three-run ball, last tossing a full game in Game 2 of a doubleheader on June 12, 2024, with Single-A Bradenton at Dunedin (also 6.0ip). Bruce Zimmermann (W, 3-0) logged 5.1 scoreless innings for Memphis and gave way to Max Rajcic (S, 2) who recorded the final five outs.

Indianapolis and Memphis continue their six-game series on Thursday night at 7:45 PM ET. RHP Thomas Harrington (0-3, 4.57) will take the mound for the Indians while the Redbirds have not yet named a starting pitcher.







International League Stories from April 29, 2026

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