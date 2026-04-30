Bullpen Lead Bats to 5-1 Win

Published on April 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







The Louisville Bats got 6.2 strong innings from the bullpen and enough timely offense to earn their second straight 5-1 win over the Omaha Storm Chasers on Wednesday night at Werner Park.

After leaving runners in scoring position in the first and second, the Bats were finally able to capitalize on Omaha mistakes in the third. With runners on first and second and one out, Noelvi Marte's ground ball looked like an inning-ending double play. But Omaha third baseman Tyler Tolbert's throw to second was wide into right field, allowing a run to score and keeping the inning alive. Michael Toglia was able to drive in a second run with a sacrifice fly and Michael Chavis followed with an RBI double to give the Bats a 3-0 lead.

Bats starter Chase Petty was pulled after throwing 62 pitches in 2.1 innings, walking three and striking out four. Julian Garcia (W, 1-0) was called on from the bullpen and worked through a jam in the third. He worked two more innings unscathed, finishing with 2.2 scoreless innings to earn his first Bats win.

From there, Anthony Misiewicz tossed a clean sixth, Tejay Antone pitched around a walk and a hit in a scoreless seventh and Trevor Kuncl retired Omaha in order in the eighth.

The Bats got key insurance in the ninth as Ivan Johnson's fifth home run, an opposite field solo shot that just cleared the fence in left, made it 4-0. A few hitters later, Edwin Arroyo laced an RBI double to the gap in left-center to score the fifth Bats run.

Omaha got a run in the ninth off Yunior Marte to break the Bats' shutout bid before the righty finished off the Bats' third consecutive win to move to seven games over .500 for the first time this season at 18-11.

Next Game: Thursday, April 30, 7:35 p.m. E.T. at Omaha Storm Chasers (Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals)

Probable Pitchers: Bats LHP Brandon Leibrandt (0-2, 4.84) vs. Storm Chasers LHP Ryan Ramsey (1-3, 6.10)







International League Stories from April 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.