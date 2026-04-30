Back in the Win Column

Published on April 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







On April 29, 2026 after a 55 minute delayed start due to rain, the Toledo Mud Hens won their second road game against the Columbus Clippers, 3-1. Pitcher Dylan File, for the Hens, earned tonight's win, making Toledo's overall record now 15-14.

Toledo didn't want to stay dormant for too long, they got things going in the top of third. Max Burt earned himself the first hit of the ball game with a lead off single to shallow left field. He then stole second base with a head first dive, putting him in scoring position. Up next, Ben Malgeri had an RBI double to score Burt, the first run of the ball game. Max Clark continued moving base runners when he singled to first, allowing Malgeri to advance to third. Gage Workman joined the fun with a single of his own. He had a sharp line drive to right field, scoring Malegeri. Toledo had the first lead of the night at 2-0.

The game slowed down for a few innings, the next run wasn't scored until the top of the 7th. Once again, Max Burt was the player to start things off for Toledo. He pulled a ball to left field and got two bags out of it. Up next Ben Malgeri added another RBI for himself when he had a base knock up the middle. This scored Burt and put the Mud Hens in front 3-0 after the first half of the 7th.

Columbus finally connects a few hits together in the 8th. It started with Maick Collado, who singled on a ground ball to center field. He then advanced to second base when Kevin Rivas grounded out to Burt's left side at second. The Clippers scored their first run of the game with two outs when Kahlil Watson stepped up to the plate. He singled on a hard liner up the middle. With this, Collado scored and the Clippers now trailed by 2 runs (3-1, Hens).

The Clippers try to make their final stand in the bottom of the 9th. They ended up with runners on first and second after two walks were given to two left handed batters. However, the Hens got out of a tricky inning, not allowing any runs to score and ending the night back in the win column.

There were some key moments that occurred throughout the game that didn't end in runs. Ben Malgeri extended his on base streak to 23 straight games. Also Max Clark stole his 9th bag of the season, when he dove into second base in the top of the 7th. Toledo will end the night with a 3-1 win and will be ready to play again tomorrow. First pitch is set for 6:35 P.M. and will close out the month of April baseball.

Notables:

Hitting-

Max Burt

2 - 4 (2b, 2 R, 2B)

Pitching-

Dylan File

W, 6.0 IP (1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO)







International League Stories from April 29, 2026

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