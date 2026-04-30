Norfolk Falls To Sounds In Series Opener

Published on April 29, 2026 under International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







Nashville, TN - The Norfolk Tides (10-18) lost to the Nashville Sounds (15-13) 7-4 Wednesday night by way of a Jett Williams 3-run walk-off home run. Jud Fabian (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R) homered with one out in the top of the ninth to put Norfolk ahead of the Sounds 4-3. That was Fabian's team-leading sixth home run on the season and was also his 100th career hit in a Tides uniform. After allowing a game-tying RBI 2B to Jeferson Quero, Norfolk decided to intentionally walk Luis Lara and face Williams with two outs in the bottom of the ninth; with a full count and runners on the move, Williams proceeded to hit an opposite-field walk-off home run to snag a win for the Sounds. Johnathan Rodríguez (2-5, R) and Christian Encarnacion-Strand (2-4) both supplied multi-hit efforts in the game.

These two teams will face off in a doubleheader tomorrow from First Horizon Park in Nashville, Tennessee. Game one will start at 6:35 PM EST as RHP Levi Wells (1-2, 4.84) will start opposite LHP Robert Gasser (0-0, 4.09); and game two will begin following the conclusion of game one with the probable starters being RHP Cameron Weston (0-0, 3.38) and RHP Coleman Crow (2-1, 6.98).







International League Stories from April 29, 2026

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