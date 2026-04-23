Shoot Out Results In Tides Loss
Published on April 22, 2026 under International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
NORFOLK, Va - The Norfolk Tides (9-14) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (15-8), 9-7, on Wednesday night at Harbor Park. The Tides made two three-run comebacks but couldn't keep up in the loss.
Norfolk managed 12 hits in the loss. Jud Fabian hit his fourth home run of the season, and went 2-for-4 with four RBI and a walk. Christian Encarnacion-Strand also hit his fourth home run of the season, his second with the Tides.
Memphis scored all nine of their runs between the second and sixth inning. Norfolk's offense was hot with 12 hits, but could not keep up in the loss.
The Tides and Redbirds have a quick turnaround, with first pitch at 12:05 pm. The series is currently tied 1-1.
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