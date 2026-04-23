Champlain, Red Wings Pitching Staff Stifle RailRiders

Published on April 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Rochester Red Wings (12-11) bounced back from a series-opening loss with a shut-out victory over Scranton/WB (11-11) Wednesday night, 2-0. Starter RHP Chandler Champlain turned in 4.2 scoreless innings on the mound while allowing just two hits, and four Red Wings relievers combined to hold Scranton/WB hitless over the final 4.1 innings. Offensively, RF Andrew Pinckney provided the power with a solo homer in the top of the seventh to stretch the lead to two.

The action started in the top of the fourth, as 1B Yohandy Morales led off the half-inning with a hard-hit double to right center field. Morales moved over to third on a groundout in the following at-bat. 3B Andrés Chaparro then singled on a fastball that snuck past the shortstop, allowing Morales to score and put the Red Wings up 1-0.

After a quiet fifth and sixth, RF Andrew Pinckney smashed a solo shot over the center field fence, extending the Wings' lead to 2-0. His second homer of the season traveled 420 feet, the second-farthest homer of the season by a Red Wing.

Pitching dominated for the final two frames, and Scranton/WB came to the plate in search of two runs. Despite a hit-by-pitch, Rochester pitching was able to preserve the shutout and notch the series at a game apiece with a 2-0 victory.

RHP Chandler Champlain started on the mound for the Red Wings, allowing only a pair of hits and one walk on 4.2 innings pitched. Champlain totaled five strikeouts, his highest of the season. RHP Jackson Rutledge was next to pitch, allowing no hits and only one walk while striking out two in 1.1 innings pitched. RHP Paxton Schultz and RHP Orlando Ribalta were the next two in relief, each tacking on a strikeout on three batters faced each. RHP Eddy Yean closed out the game for the Wings, striking out one to seal the victory in the ninth.

Rochester's Player of the Game goes to RF Andrew Pinckney in game two of their series against the Scranton/WB RailRiders. The Alabama native notched the Wings' solo home run of the game, with an exit velocity of 108.2 MPH. Both of his homers this season have come on the road.

Rochester and Scranton/WB will face off in game three of their six-game set Thursday night. RHP Luis Perales will take the mound for the Red Wings against RailRiders RHP and highly touted prospect RHP Carlos Lagrange. The first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.







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