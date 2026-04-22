Iowa Defeats Louisville in 15-9 Shootout

Published on April 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - The Iowa Cubs (12-10) scored 15 runs on 14 hits to defeat the Louisville Bats (13-10), in a back and forth 15-9 shootout on Wednesday afternoon at Principal Park.

In a game that featured six lead changes, Louisville took a 2-0 lead in the second inning to open the scoring. Iowa opened their scoring with a two-out RBI double by B.J. Murray to pull within a run at 2-1. The I-Cubs briefly tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning on a solo home run from Dylan Carlson.

Louisville retook the lead in the fifth inning on a solo home run before Iowa put up a four spot in the bottom half of the inning. Eric Yang scored a run on a sacrifice fly, Murray drove in his second run of the game on another RBI double, and Pedro Ràmirez hit a two-run home run to put Iowa in front 6-3.

That lead was short lived, as Louisville responded with a three-run home run in the sixth inning to pull even at 6-6. After Louisville retook the lead in the seventh inning with two runs to go up 8-6, the I-Cubs offense went back to work, getting the runs back on a Ràmirez two-run single to tie the score 8-8.

The Bats retook the lead 9-8 in the eighth inning before Iowa exploded for a seven run bottom of the eighth inning. All of the runs scored by the I-Cubs in the eighth inning came with no outs. Iowa put seven consecutive men on base to start the frame, all of which would end up scoring. Yang and Murray drove in runs on RBI singles to tie and take the lead. Jonathon Long drove in a run on a fielder's choice, before Ràmirez hit his second home run of the game, a grand slam, over the wall in center field to catapult the Cubs in front 15-9.

Ràmirez went 3-for-5 with two home runs, and tied a franchise record with eight RBI, last done by Ian Stewart on June 8, 2013.

Ryan Jensen came on in the ninth to record the final three outs to preserve the I-Cubs win.

Iowa continues their six game series against Louisville on Thursday, with first pitch slated for 12:08 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM 940, 93.7 The Outlaw and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.







International League Stories from April 22, 2026

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