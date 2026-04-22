WooSox Game Information

Published on April 22, 2026 under International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







APRIL 22nd SYRACUSE (12-9) at WORCESTER (11-10) 3:05 pm

Syracuse Mets RHP Brandon Waddell (2-0, 5.40) vs. Worcester Red Sox LHP Jake Bennett (2-1, 0.55)

Wednesday Matinee - The Worcester Red Sox look to bounce back from their worst loss of the season when they play game two of their 6-game series against the Syracuse Mets this afternoon at Polar Park at 3:05 pm. This is the only 3:00 pm start of the season for the WooSox here at home. Worcester is 8-4 in day games thus far compared to 3-6 in night games. Today's game is live on NESN+ and on NASH 98.9 FM.

Met Their Match - The Mets took the series opener last night, 12-3 sending the Sox to their worst defeat of the year. Worcester's largest margin of defeat prior to last night was a 7-0 loss vs. Columbus on April 11.

Jake n Joes - This afternoon the WooSox turn to one of their aces, LHP Jake Bennett who is 2-1 with a 0.55 ERA in his 4 starts this season allowing just 8 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, with 2 walks and 13 strikeouts in his 16.1 innings. He pitched 3 scoreless innings in his last start on Thursday in Nashville before rains suspended the game. Bennett is just shy of the innings pitched minimum needed to qualify, otherwise he would lead the league with his 0.55 ERA, have the 3rd Lowest Batting Average Against (.140), and be 2nd in WHIP (0.61).

Advantage Syracuse - Both clubs entered this series with 11-9 records good for a tie atop the International League East division. The Mets victory last night gave them sole possession of 1st -place in the East while the WooSox fell into a tie for 3rd -place in the division a game back of Syracuse. Memphis and Gwinnett are tied for the overall league lead with their 14-8 records good for 1st -place in the IL West division.

Time After Time - With this week being School Vacation Week at Polar Park, presented by Southwick's Zoo (zoo animals will be visiting the ballpark all week for all you animal lovers), game times vary during the series as the clubs play today at 3:05 pm, have another afternoon start tomorrow (Thursday) before getting back to normal times on Friday at 6:05 pm as well as this weekend with a 4:05 pm game on Saturday and a 1:05 pm start on Sunday.

Trying to Turn the Beat Around - Worcester has lost 6 of their last 7 games. On Sunday, April 12th they were 10-4 and atop the IL East division. During their last 7 games the Sox have been out-scored 38-19 as Worcester is averaging only 2.7 runs per game during this 1-6 stretch. The WooSox are hitting .225 in the 7 games (51-for-227) with just two homeruns...Jason Delay on April 14 and Nate Eaton on April 19. Sox pitchers are 1-6 with a 5.95 ERA (37 ER in 56 IP) with 6 HRA (5 on Tuesday vs. Syracuse).

Warm & Hot Sox -

Kristian Campbell Had his 9-game hitting streak snapped on April 11 and has since hit in 7 straight games. Overall has hit safely in 16 of his last 17 games (18-for-65, .277) with 2 2B, 1 HR, 9 RBI.

Vinny Capra Had his 13-game on-base streak end on April 17 (0-for-2, RBI SF). Has hit in 10 of his last 13 games (13-for-43, .302) with 4 2B, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 14 runs scored. Is tied for 5th in the league with 16 runs scored.

Allan Castro Had his 7-game hitting streak stopped on Sunday. Has hit in 7 of his last 9 games (10-for-36, .278) with 2 HR & 8 RBI.

Tsung-Che Cheng Became first WooSox player to hit for the cycle on April 10 vs. Columbus.

Jason Delay Hit in 7 of his last 9 games (9-for-30, .300) with 4 2B, 1 HR & 7 RBI.

Nate Eaton Was 7-for-22 in the 6-game series at Nashville.

Mickey Gasper Had his 9-game hitting streak snapped on April 11. Has hit in 15 of his 17 games played on the year (21-for-65, .323) with 4 2B, 3 HR, 16 RBI. Is T7th in the league in BB (17) and 7th in OBP (.463).

Braiden Ward Has 8 HBP in his 15 games played. Is T4th in league in Stolen Bases (9).

Jake Bennett Is 2-1 with a 0.55 ERA in 4 GS (2 R, 1 ER in 16.1 IP). He is just shy of innings pitched needed to qualify, but would lead the league with his 0.55 ERA, have the 3rd in Lowest Batting Average Against (.140), and be 2nd in WHIP (0.61).

Tayron Guerrero Is tied for 4th in the International League with 3 Saves.

WooSox Promotions during this homestand at Polar Park this week and weekend vs. Syracuse...

School Vacation Week, presented by Southwick's Zoo (Zoo animals will be visiting Polar Park all week)

Today, 3:05 pm First Responder Wednesday, presented by National Grid, when first responders receive four free general admission tickets; WooSox Foundation Day on the eve of the fourth anniversary of the debut of the WooSox Foundation Care-A-Van; a Celebration of Earth Day; Teacher Appreciation Day.

Thursday, 12:05 pm Fallon Health Silver Slugger Day; Meet two current WooSox players for photos & autographs in the DCU Club following the game presented by DCU.

Friday, 6:05 pm "Sparks Fly" UniBank Fireworks: A Night for Showgirls; WooU Night.

Saturday, 4:05 pm A Special Saturday in the Park where fans can purchase $2 Hot Dogs (Coney Island and Hebrew Nationals), $2 12-ounce drafts of Coors Light and Masshole Light Lager, and $2 bottles of Polar water; Autism Acceptance Day; Most Improved Student Day; Sunset Catch on the Field (post-game, weather permitting).

Sunday, 1:05 pm Polish Heritage Day; Lancaster & Webster Town Takeover; Most Improved Student Day; Kids Run the Bases post-game.

WooSox Tickets Tickets for all WooSox games are on sale at woosox.com, by calling 508-500-8888, or at the Polar Park Ticket Office.







International League Stories from April 22, 2026

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