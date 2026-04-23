Indians Dominate Saints in Shutout
Published on April 22, 2026 under International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians posted their second shutout of the season, 12-0, over the St. Paul Saints on Wednesday night at Victory Field. Hunter Barco, Justin Meis and Cam Sanders combined for 9.0 scoreless frames.
The Indians (8-15) unleashed a flurry of early runs, logging a season-high 15 hits in the contest. They scored three in the second inning, two in the third, four in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in the sixth to crush the Saints (9-13).
Tyler Callihan opened the scoring with an RBI single in the second inning and Esmerlyn Valdez plated two more with a two-out single up the middle. The blitz continued in the third inning, courtesy of three doubles in the frame. Davis Wendzel hit a ground rule double to kick off the inning and later Nick Cimillo and Termarr Johnson hit back-to-back two-baggers to extend the lead, 5-0.
Indy broke things open in the fourth inning with four runs, two coming in for free on a wild pitch and passed ball in Wendzel's next at-bat. After Wendzel walked and advanced to second on a throwing error, Mitch Jebb picked up his first Triple-A hit and RBI with a double to left field. Jebb came around to score on an RBI single by Johnson, putting the Indians up, 9-0. The club added three more insurance runs to tally an insurmountable lead.
Hunter Barco (W, 1-0) shined with 5.0 frames of one-hit ball, striking out five. Justin Meis and Cam Sanders followed with 2.0 scoreless innings each. Andrew Bash (L, 0-2) allowed five earned runs across 2.2 innings.
Indianapolis and St. Paul continue their six-game series on Thursday morning at 11:05 AM. An opener will take the mound for Indy with RHP Antwone Kelly (0-3, 9.75) pitching the bulk of the innings, while RHP John Klein (1-0, 7.36) is scheduled to start for the Saints.
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