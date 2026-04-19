Right-Handed Pitcher Wilber Dotel Recalled by Pittsburgh

Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today recalled right-handed pitcher Wilber Dotel, the organization's No. 12 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He is set to become the second member of the 2026 Indianapolis Indians to make their major league debut, joining shortstop Konnor Griffin (April 3).

Dotel, 23, began the season with Indianapolis and made three starts with a 1-2 record, 6.28 ERA (10er/14.1ip) and 13 strikeouts. He earned his first Triple-A win in his last start on April 12 vs. Louisville, tossing 5.2 innings of two-run ball with five punchouts.

The Pirates prospect spent all of 2025 with Double-A Altoona and went 7-9 with a 4.15 ERA (58er/125.2ip), 131 strikeouts, 1.23 WHIP and .234 batting average against (111-for-474) across 27 starts. In that standout campaign, he ranked among Eastern League qualifiers in starts (1st), strikeouts (3rd), batting average against (3rd), WHIP (4th), innings (5th) and ERA (6th).

Across six professional seasons, Dotel has totaled 98 games (84 starts) with a 28-20 record, 4.21 ERA (184/393.1ip), 380 strikeouts and a .230 batting average against (337-for-1468).

Dotel was signed by Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent on Oct. 13, 2020, out of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He had his contract first selected on Nov. 18, 2025.

Indianapolis' first-time callups are presented by Franciscan Health.







International League Stories from April 19, 2026

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