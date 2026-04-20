Bulls Break out in Seventh to Top Tides
Published on April 19, 2026 under International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - The Durham Bulls scored five times in the seventh inning to overcome a two-run deficit and defeat the Norfolk Tides 6-3 on Sunday afternoon at the DBAP.
The Durham (8-13) win secured a six-game split with the Tides (8-13) and represented the Bulls' third comeback win in the series.
Trailing 3-1 in the seventh, the Bulls sent 10 batters to the plate against Baltimore rehabbing reliever Andrew Kittredge, scoring five times thanks to four hits, two errors and another misplay on the Tides infield. Carson Williams opened the inning with a single, then Raynel Delgado's grounder was hit directly to the second base bag with Williams running.
Shortstop Maikol Hernandez couldn't scoop it, leading to an error instead of a double play and the big inning was ignited as a result. Dom Keegan singled home two runs, then later in the frame Cooper Bowman hit a two-run single off of third baseman Bryan Ramos' glove.
When the dust settled, the Bulls held a 6-3 lead.
Cam Booser (S, 2) pitched a perfect ninth inning to record his second save.
Durham went ahead 1-0 in the third thanks to a Brock Jones home run against starter Cade Povich. Norfolk went ahead on a three-run shot by Jhonkensy Noel homer against Tampa Bay rehabbing reliever Garrett Cleavinger.
Logan Workman fanned 10 over five scoreless innings, but received a no-decision.
Notes: The Bulls earned their second straight six-game split with a Sunday win. Durham accomplished the same feat last Sunday in Scranton... Cleavinger made his first rehab appearance for the Bulls, throwing 21 pitches, 13 balls against the Tides. Cleavinger walked two batters with one out before Noel blasted a 442-foot homer. A third walk ended Cleavinger's outing. He's been on the Rays' injured list since March 31 with a right calf issue.
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