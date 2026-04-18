Bulls Club Five Homers in 19-9 Thrashing of Norfolk

Published on April 17, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - The Durham Bulls hit five home runs and scored the final 18 runs of the game to overcome an eight-run deficit to defeat the Norfolk Tides 19-9 at the DBAP on Friday night.

The Bulls (7-12) trailed 9-1 entering the bottom of the fourth before their rampage began.

Durham scored five times in both the fourth and fifth to push ahead 11-9. The Bulls scored three times in the sixth, twice in the seventh and tacked on three more in the eighth to complete a wild rally to even up the series 2-games apiece.

Carson Williams led the charge with three hits and five RBI, while Justyn-Henry Malloy homered twice, with Dom Keegan, Logan Davidson and Brock Jones each going deep once.

Davidson and Malloy went back-to-back in the seventh.

Jonny Cuevas (W, 1-1) notched his first win of the season despite allowing four runs over 2 2/3 innings and two homers.

Chase Solesky worked 2 1/3 innings, permitting five runs on seven hits.

Levi Wells carried a 9-1 lead into the fourth for the Tides (7-12) before Davidson doubled home a run followed by the first of Malloy's two homers.

The Bulls pounded 20 hits in the game, with Davidson collecting a team-high four. Wililams, Malloy and Cooper Bowman each had three hits.

Jon Heasley (0-0, 0.00) will start against Brandon Young (0-0, 0.82) at 6:45 PM ET in game five of the series.

Notes: The 19 runs scored by the Bulls was the most since a 28-10 win at Lehigh Valley on April 9, 2024... Justyn-Henry Malloy's two-homer game matched a career-high, having done it once in 2021 (September 11) and again in 2022 (June 16).... Former Bulls and Tampa Bay reliever Andrew Kittredge resumed his major league rehab (shoulder) by pitching the eighth inning. Kittredge was a major league all-star in 2021 with the Rays appearing in 103 games with Durham between 2017 and 2023. The Bulls manager who sent him to the major leagues for his debut in 2017, Jared Sandberg, was in attendance Friday night as the Rays' outfield and baserunning coordinator.







International League Stories from April 17, 2026

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