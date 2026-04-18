Crooks Homers Twice as Redbirds Snag First Place from Stripers
Published on April 17, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with a 5-3 victory on Friday night at AutoZone Park.
Memphis catcher Jimmy Crooks smacked a pair of solo home runs in the win, his first multi-homer game of the season. The left-handed hitter moved into third in the International League with six homers in 2026. The Redbirds improved to 9-0 with Crooks as the starting catcher.
Second baseman César Prieto put Memphis in front for good with a two-run homer to left field in the bottom of the fifth inning. Prieto finished the win 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Center fielder Bryan Torres reached three times from the leadoff spot and scored a run.
Starting pitcher Brycen Mautz allowed two runs on five hits, walked two and struck out five. The left-handed pitcher allowed a two-run homer in his final frame of work in the 4.2-inning start. Luis Gastelum (2-0) worked 2.0 scoreless innings in relief. Scott Blewett (S, 2) retired the tying run at the plate to secure a scoreless ninth and his second save of the season.
Memphis improved to 7-2 in games decided by two runs or fewer. The Redbirds regained sole possession of first place in the International League.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, April 18 to continue a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A, Atlanta Braves) with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. CDT.
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