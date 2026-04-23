Memphis Takes Series Lead with Thursday Win at Norfolk
Published on April 23, 2026 under International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip at the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) with a 5-2 win on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park.
Memphis jumped out in front on a third-inning third baseman César Prieto double, the only run-scoring hit from the Redbirds in the game. The leadoff hitter finished Thursday 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a walk. Memphis padded the lead on a sacrifice fly, wild pitch, groundout and walk throughout the game.
Starting pitcher Brycen Mautz dominated Norfolk batters. The left-handed pitcher tossed 4.0 scoreless innings, allowed one hit, walked four and struck out seven. Mautz lowered his Triple-A ERA to 2.95 with the effort. Jared Shuster (1-0) earned his first win as a Redbird with 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
With the win, Memphis holds a half-game lead in the International League over the Gwinnett Stripers. The Redbirds have yet to spend a day outside of at least a tie for first place this season.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday, April 28 to begin a six-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Triple-A, Pittsburgh Pirates) with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT.
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