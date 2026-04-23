Sounds to Host Norfolk in Six-Game Set

Published on April 23, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds return to First Horizon Park for the third homestand of the 2026 season from April 28-May 3 as they host the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A, Baltimore Orioles) for a six-game series. The series will have three gate giveaways, the second Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday, Winning Wednesday, and Friday Fireworks, while the weekend will finish off with Sunday Family Fun Day.

Gates for the first five games of the week (April 28-May 2) will open at 5:30, featuring Halfway to Halloween, Silver Sounds Night, API Heritage Night, and Space Jam Night. The final game of the homestand will celebrate Booster's Birthday on Sunday, May 3 as gates will open at 12:00.

The home slate will begin on Tuesday with Halfway to Halloween as you get spooky in the summer with a night of Halloween-themed fun at the ballpark. Tuesday's game will also feature the second Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesdays, where you can bring your dog and enjoy baseball at the ballpark. Wednesday will feature the third Winning Wednesday and the first of two Silver Sounds nights, where it's a night to dedicate our fans 55 and up with a relaxed ballpark vibe, and classic Hit City fun. Wednesday night's game will present the first giveaway of the week with Country Legends Coasters. The final promotion of an action-packed Wednesday presents Kroger Wednesday.

Thursday features Music Bingo throughout the game with drink specials being served at the concessions. The fun continues into the weekend on Friday as you enjoy API Heritage Night celebrating Asian Pacific Islander culture with a night of baseball. Stick around after the final out to watch the Nashville sky light up with postgame fireworks. Saturday will feature the third Hit City Saturday where fans will enjoy the combination of hoops and baseball in a Space Jam Night, while they receive a Tune Squad jersey. The third home series concludes with Sunday Family Fun Day as kids will round the bases and enjoy the entire day celebrating Booster's birthday, while fans will receive the third and final giveaway of the week with a Booster Building Block Set.

All single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available for purchase online, in-person at the Ticket Office, or by calling 615-690-HITS. For more information on Group Outings and Premium Hospitality options, please call the Nashville Sounds (615) 690-4487 or email tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

A full rundown of other promotions for the series can be found below:

Tuesday, April 28 vs. Norfolk - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Halfway to Halloween Night - Get spooky in the summer with a night of Halloween-themed fun at the ballpark. Costumes, surprises, and eerie vibes make this a frightfully good time in Hit City. Dogs in costume will have the chance to redeem a free pup cup! Humans are encouraged to come in costume as for the chance to receive prizes and in-game recognitions.

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka

Bring your dog and enjoy baseball together at the ballpark. Pups are welcome, vibes are laid-back, and it's a perfect Tuesday night in Hit City.

A portion of all dog-area tickets will benefit the Friends of Williamson County Animal Center.

$2 Tuesdays - All fans can buy $2 hot dogs, nachos, and popcorn from the concession stands All fans enjoy $2 hot dogs, nachos, and popcorn from the concession stands.

Wednesday, April 29 vs. Norfolk - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Country Legends Coasters presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans)

Silver Sounds Night presented by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee

A night dedicated to our 55 and up fans with a relaxed ballpark vibe, and classic Hit City fun.

Winning Wednesday presented by Pepsi

If the Sounds win, all fans are invited round the bases postgame.

Kroger Wednesday presented by Kroger

Win with Kroger Wednesdays and pick up a 4-pack of tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 fountain drinks for $44 every Wednesday.

To pick up your voucher, show the Kroger application on your phone to the First Horizon Park ticket office, and the limit is four Kroger 4-packs per person, per date.

Thursday, April 30 vs. Norfolk - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser

The Sounds will wear the fan-favorite throwback home uniforms and will be serving drink specials. Specials include $2 small fountain Pepsi products, $3 12oz. domestic draft beer, $4 16oz canned beers, $4 12oz craft and premium draft beers, $4 bratwursts, and $5 NÜTRL vodka seltzers.

Music Bingo presented by Pepsi

The first 500 fans get a chance to win prizes from local businesses. Every bingo board includes a FREE Pepsi Fountain drink, redeemable that night at the concession stand.

Friday, May 1 vs. Norfolk - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

API Heritage Night - Join us as we celebrate Asian Pacific Islander culture with a night of baseball, community, and recognition in Hit City. A meaningful evening highlighting the diversity that makes our city, and our game stronger. Tickets can be found here.

Friday Fireworks - Kick off the start of your weekend watching the Nashville sky light up with a postgame fireworks show every Friday night at First Horizon Park.

Saturday, May 2 vs. Norfolk - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Tune Squad Jersey - Will be given out to the first 1,000 fans entering through the gate.

Space Jam Night - Hoops meets baseball energy with a night inspired by Space Jam. Toon-style fun, high-flying vibes, and family-friendly entertainment take over at First Horizon Park.

Hit City Saturday - The roar of the crowd gets loudest on Saturday nights at First Horizon Park. Enjoy pregame live music under the guitar scoreboard and the many entertainment options of The Band Box.

Wristbands at The Band Box - Where all Sounds fans have the opportunity to mingle and chat with others while they enjoy a great night of baseball presented by Jevo.

Sunday, May 3 vs. Norfolk - 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open at 12:00 p.m.

Booster Building Block Set presented by First Horizon (first 1,000 fans)

Booster's Birthday - Join us as we celebrate everyone's favorite mascot! It's a night all about Booster, packed with fun, energy, and Hit City spirit at the ballpark. Tickets for Booster's special birthday package on Sunday, May 3 can be found here.

Sunday Family Fun Day - Join the Sounds for Sunday Family Fun Days where kids take part in pregame autographs with select Sounds players and Kids Round the Bases postgame presented by First Horizon Bank.







International League Stories from April 23, 2026

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