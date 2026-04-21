Jeferson Quero Homers, Adds Three RBI in Win over Charlotte

Published on April 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Nashville Sounds News Release







NASHVILLE - Nashville opened a road series in Charlotte with a 5-1 win in Tuesday's afternoon matinee at Truist Field. Scoreless through the first six innings, Nashville scored five in the later innings to cruise to victory. Jeferson Quero carried the offense with a three-hit, three-RBI day at the plate to back another strong combined effort out of the Nashville pitching staff.

Logan Henderson made his second appearance of the season against the Knights after getting the win on March 31st at First Horizon Park in his season debut. The Brewers no. 7-rated prospect was locked in a pitcher's duel with Charlotte's Duncan Davitt through the first three-plus innings. Henderson allowed four hits over 3.1 IP with three strikeouts and worked around a pair of walks while Davitt surrendered just a pair of hits - doubles by Tyler Black and Quero - with five strikeouts. Jacob Waguespack entered the game for Henderson in the bottom of the fourth with two runners in scoring position and earned a strikeout before leaving both stranded as he got out of the inning with a ground ball. Ben Peoples took over on the mound for Charlotte in the top of the fifth and proceeded to strike out the side in order as the game remained scoreless entering the bottom of the fifth inning.

Waguespack matched Peoples in his first full inning of work with three strikeouts to work around a two-out walk to keep it a scoreless affair. Reiss Knehr tossed a scoreless sixth and helped leave another Knight stranded in scoring position after issuing a walk and wild pitch that allowed Jacob Gonzalez to advance.

Luis Lara broke the scoreless tie when he jumped on the first pitch he saw from Wikelman Gonzalez for hit his third home run of the season to make it 1-0. Nashville added singles from Quero, Ethan Murray, and Jacob Hurtubise to load the bases before Gonzalez gifted the Sounds another run with a walk of Jett Williams.

Brian Fitzpatrick was met with a leadoff double as he took over in the bottom of the seventh inning but left a Knight stranded in scoring position for the fourth time to keep it a two-run Sounds lead as he retired each of the next three batters he faced. Brock Wilken ripped the third double of the game for Nashville and was followed on base by Lara who reached for the third time. It was an easy stroll home for both as Quero launched his second home run of the season to break the game open and make it 5-0 with his third hit of the afternoon.

The Knights ended Nashville's shutout bid with a two-out solo home run off Blake Holub in the bottom of the eighth. A walk followed but the right-hander got out of the frame with just the one run of damage done. Following a scoreless top of the ninth, Will Childers took over on the mound for Nashville in a non-save situation. Rikuu Nishida added his third hit of the game with two outs but was the only baserunner allowed by Childers who closed out the game with a 14-pitch inning to give Nashville the series opener.

The seven-game series will continue on Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 5:35 p.m. CT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

THE DOWN LO: Logan Henderson added another solid outing to begin his season with Nashville. The Brewers no. 7-rated prospect worked another scoreless 3.1 IP on Tuesday afternoon to lower his season ERA to just 0.76 through his first 12.1 IP in Triple-A in 2026. Henderson has allowed just one run through his first four games in a Sounds uniform this year. Two of his four games have been against the Knights, who he has held to just five hits over 6.1 IP with eight strikeouts and three walks. Since making his Triple-A debut during the 2024 season, Henderson has made 12 starts on the road and is 6-0 with a 1.43 ERA after Tuesday's performance. He has allowed just nine earned runs backed by 63 strikeouts and 16 walks over 56.2 IP away from First Horizon Park.

IT'S A THREE FOR ALL: Brewers no. 8-rated prospect, Jeferson Quero, started the series against Charlotte off strong with his 3-for-4, 3-RBI day at the plate. He doubled off Charlotte starter Duncan Davitt in the second inning before hitting a single in the seventh. Quero busted the game open with a 3-run home run in the eighth to make it a 5-0 game and put him just a triple-shy of the cycle. It was a season-high in hits for Quero who had his most recent three-hit game on July 17 of last year against Indianapolis at First Horizon Park and just his third career 3+ hit game in Triple-A. Quero now leads the team this season with 11 RBI.

LARA BOARD: Luis Lara broke the scoreless deadlock with his third home run of the season in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday afternoon. Lara now has more home runs through his first 20 Triple-A games than he had in 136 Double-A games with Biloxi last season. He's one shy of tying his single-season career-high for home runs which he hit in 110 games with High-A Wisconsin during the 2024 season. The 21-year-old and 12th-ranked Brewers prospect is hitting .356 with a 1.008 OPS this season and with two more walks on Tuesday, has more free passes (13) than strikeouts (12). He's got three doubles and a triple to go along with his three home runs and owns a .548 SLG to go with a .440 OBP. With only Nashville's game wrapped up in International League play Tuesday afternoon, Lara ranks top 10 in the International League in: runs (1st, 20), stolen bases (3rd, 11), AVG (4th), hits (4th, 26), OBP (7th), total bases (8th, 40), OPS (10th)

EIGHT IT GREAT: Tyler Black extended his current hitting streak to eight straight games with a double in his first at-bat of the game. It was one of two hits allowed by Charlotte starter Duncan Davitt on the afternoon. Black is hitting .300 (9-for-30) with two doubles, a home run, six RBI, and six walks since starting his streak on March 28. He's one off his season-long hitting streak from a season ago (July 9-30) and it's hit longest hitting streak in Triple-A since hitting safely in 16 straight games with Nashville from September 7, 2023 - March 30, 2024.

WAGS TO RICHES: Jacob Waguespack set his single-game high with four strikeouts over 1.2 IP in relief of Logan Henderson in the series opener against the Knights. The four strikeouts were the most in any outing for Waguespack since he struck out five on April 1, 2025, when he was with Triple-A Durham against Sugar Land. It was just his fourth career relief appearance in Triple-A with 4+ strikeouts. Along with his five-strikeout game last April with Durham, Waguespack also had a five-strikeout relief outing on May 21, 2021, while with Triple-A Buffalo. He has allowed a run in just one of his last seven appearances after his outing on Tuesday

DOMINANT DUO: Brian Fitzpatrick and Will Childers each tossed another scoreless appearance in Tuesday's opener, and each extended their current streak without allowing an earned run to a league-best nine games. The pair have combined to allow just 14 hits over 19.1 IP on the year with 23 strikeouts and five walks. Childers is the team-leader with 10.0 IP this season without an earned run allowed while Fitzpatrick is right on his heels at 9.1 IP.







International League Stories from April 21, 2026

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