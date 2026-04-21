Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 21 at Scranton/WB

Published on April 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (11-10) vs. Scranton/WB RailRiders (10-10)

Tuesday - 6:35 p.m. ET - PNC Field - Moosic, PA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara (0-0, 6.23) vs. RHP Brendan Beck (1-1, 4.87)

SUNDAY FUNDAY: In a Sunday afternoon series finale that featured rain, snow, and sunshine, the Rochester Red Wings defeated their western New York rival Buffalo Bisons, 6-4, to secure a series split...RHP RILEY CORNELIO started his fourth game of the season, and struck out nine batters over 5.0 innings of work to earn the win...University of Alabama alum LF ANDREW PINCKNEY drove in two on a bases-loaded single in the fourth, while his neighbor in CF DYLAN CREWS went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored...Rochester will begin a six-game series at PNC Field against the Scranton/WB RailRiders tonight, their first of two trips to Moosic...the Red Wings will send Japanese-born LHP SHINNOSUKE OGASAWARA to the mound for his second Triple-A start of 2026 against RHP Brendan Beck for the RailRiders. This is the second series matchup between the two clubs this season, with the RailRiders taking four of six games at ESL Ballpark in early April...

C RILEY ADAMS collected his 100th career Triple-A hit with a first-inning single.

SHINN CITY: Making his third start of the season and second with Rochester, LHP SHINNOSUKE OGASAWARA will be manning the mound in tonight's series opener...the international free agent signee from a year ago is coming off of a 4.1 inning outing in which he allowed three earned runs on six hits, with one walk and three strikeouts...over six career starts with Rochester, Ogasawara owns a 3.99 ERA (13 ER/29.1 IP) with 22 strikeouts, nine walks, and a 1.47 WHIP...

Across three MiLB road starts since signing with the Nationals in 2025, Ogasawara boasts a 1-0 record with a 0.75 ERA (1 ER/12.0 IP) with a .209 BAA (9-for-43).

PINCK-ING UP WHERE HE LEFT OFF: LF ANDREW PINCKNEY followed up his multi-extra-base-hit game on Saturday with a 2-for-4 performance on Sunday, while driving in a pair of RBI...with two outs and the bases loaded, the 6'4" right-hander hit a single into center field that brought in the first two runs of the game for Rochester...since the start of 2025 with runners in scoring position and two out, Pinckney leads all International League hitters (min. 50 AB) in AVG (.366), hits (26), homers (T-1st, 6), RBI (35), OBP (.458), and OPS (1.120)...

Pinckney now has 155 total hits as a Red Wing, tied with current Las Vegas INF Joey Meneses for eighth-most among all hitters in the Nationals era (since 2021).

DON'T WORRY, BE CHAPPY: 1B ANDRÉS CHAPARRO finished the homestand with a multi-hit performance, going 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and a run scored on Sunday...across all six games of Rochester's opening series against Buffalo, the Venezuelan-born infielder ranked in the top three among Red Wings in homers (1st, 2), RBI (T-1st, 3), runs (T-1st 5), walks (2nd, 3), and OPS (3rd, .970)...

Since joining the Nationals organization via trade from Arizona on 7/30/2024, Chaparro leads all Rochester hitters (min. 100 AB) in SLG (.556) and OPS (.932), and is T-2nd with 21 homers behind OF ANDREW PINCKNEY (22), despite having fewer than half the at-bats (584-270).

HE'S RILEY GOOD: Improving to 2-0, RHP RILEY CORNELIO earned the win for Rochester in his start against Buffalo on Sunday...the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year in Colorado went 5.0 innings allowing one earned run, three hits, a walk, and punched out a Triple-A career-high nine batters...over his last six starts dating back to 9/12/2025 (all with ROC), Cornelio has pitched to a 2.39 ERA (7 ER/26.1 IP) with 39 strikeouts, 11 walks, and a 0.95 WHIP...

Since becoming the Nationals' affiliate in 2021, the Red Wings have struck out the Bisons more than any other team (986).

KIND OF A BIG DYL(AN): CF DYLAN CREWS extended his team-leading on-base streak to 13 games by going 2-for-4 with two runs scored in Sunday's matchup...since the start of the streak, the 2023 Golden Spikes Award winner paces all Red Wings hitters in OPB (.431), SLG (.520), OPS (.951), hits (17), XBH (5), and runs scored (11).

THIS DAY IN RED WINGS HISTORY...2016: On April 21, 2016, the Red Wings limited Pawtucket to just five hits en route to a 5-0 victory...RHP JOSE BERRÍOS picked up the win on the mound after logging 7.0 two-hit innings with seven strikeouts and one walk, lowering his season ERA to 1.06 through three starts...C JOHN HICKS launched the Red Wings' lone homer of the game, a solo shot in the eighth to put Rochester ahead 5-0.







International League Stories from April 21, 2026

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