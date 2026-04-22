Mauricio's Three-Homer Game Powers Mets Past Red Sox in Offensive Outburst
Published on April 21, 2026 under International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Worcester, MA - A three-homer game by Ronny Mauricio led a power-packed offensive performance by the Syracuse Mets in a 12-3 win over the Worcester Red Sox on Tuesday night at Polar Park.
After three scoreless innings to begin the game, Syracuse (12-9) broke through in the fourth. Ronny Mauricio launched a solo home run to right-center field, and later in the inning, Cristian Pache delivered an RBI single to make it a 2-0 game.
The Mets added on in the fifth. Nick Morabito crushed a solo homer to left-center, and shortly after, Mauricio struck again with a two-run blast, extending the lead to 5-0. Later in the frame, Pache brought home another run with an RBI single to push the advantage to 6-0. Pache notched the first four-hit game of the season for a Syracuse Met, going 4-for-5 with four singles and two runs batted in.
Syracuse broke the game open in the sixth inning. After loading the bases, Ryan Clifford belted a grand slam to center field, ballooning the lead to 10-0.
Worcester (11-10) got on the board in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single by Mickey Gasper, but the Mets answered again in the eighth. Mauricio launched his third home run of the night, a two-run shot, stretching the lead to 12-1.
Mauricio delivered the 17th three-homer performance in franchise history, and the first since Trayce Thompson homered three times on May 17, 2024.
The Red Sox added a pair of runs in the ninth, but Syracuse's early offensive outburst proved more than enough in the 12-3 win.
On the mound, Jonah Tong started for Syracuse and delivered a strong outing, pitching five and one-third innings, allowing just one run, while striking out nine. Dan Hammer relieved Tong in the sixth, recording five outs without giving up a run. Anderson Severino pitched a scoreless eighth, and Ofreidy Gómez finished the ninth to secure the win.
Syracuse continues its series with Worcester on Wednesday afternoon. Left-hander Brandon Waddell is slated to start for the Mets opposite left-hander Jake Bennett for the Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m.
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Ronny Mauricio of the Syracuse Mets
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