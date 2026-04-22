Licensed to Ill: Saints Hit Three Long Balls But Lose 7-5

Published on April 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - The St. Paul Saints weren't at full strength on Tuesday night at Victory Field. With a bug going around the team, Saints manager Brian Dinkelman had to revise his starting lineup a couple of times before first pitch. The healthy bodies produced three home runs, but the Saints gave up three long balls to the Indianapolis Indians and fell 7-5.

Nick Cimillo put the Indians on the board first with a solo homer to left-center in the second, his second of the season, making it 1-0.

Another long ball increased the lead for the Indians in the third. With one out Enmanuel Valdez reached on an infield single and with two outs Rafael Flores Jr. hit the second longest home run in baseball this season, a 466-foot shot to center, his second of the season, making it 3-0.

Walker Jenkins deposited his first home run of the season, a solo homer to lead off the fourth inning, cutting the deficit to 3-1. Jenkins went 2-5 with the home run, RBI, and a run scored.

For the third straight inning the Indians got all their runs via a long ball. With one out Alika Williams singled to left-center, Tyler Callihan singled to left and Ronny Simon hit a three-run homer to right, his first of the season, increasing the Indians lead to 6-1.

Two, two-run homers by the Saints in the fifth got them to within a run. Eric Wagaman led off with a walk and Kyler Fedko drilled a two-run homer to left, his fifth of the season, getting the Saints to within 6-3. With one out David Bañuelos singled and with two outs Gabby Gonzalez crushed a two-run homer to center, his fourth of the season, making it 6-5.

The lone run that scored without the long ball came in the bottom of the sixth. Back-to-back singles to lead off the inning by Williams and Callihan put runners at first and second. With one out a wild pitch moved the runners up. A sacrifice foul out by Esmerlyn Valdez scored Williams increasing the Indians lead to 7-5.

The Saints bullpen pitched well as Raul Brito, Matt Bowman, and Dan Altavilla didn't give up an earned run going 4.2 innings allowing an unearned run on four hits while walking one and striking out six.

The same two teams meet in game two of a six-game series at Victory Field at 5:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Andrew Bash (0-1, 4.41) to the mound against Indians LHP Hunter Barco (0-0, 7.71). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.







International League Stories from April 21, 2026

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