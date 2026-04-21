Durham Bulls Announce Renewal of Long-Standing Partnership with PNC Bank, Recognize Small Businesses

Published on April 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, N.C. - The Durham Bulls announced today an extension of their partnership with PNC Bank, including the renewal of naming rights for the PNC Triangle Club event space atop the ballpark.

New for the 2026 season, the Durham Bulls and PNC will also team up to recognize local small businesses through the Durham Bulls' launch of Going to Bat for Small Business presented by PNC and the Durham Bulls' first-ever Small Business Day game, also presented by PNC.

"PNC and the Durham Bulls share more than an affinity for baseball and bull markets. We share a commitment to strengthening our communities and the small businesses that contribute to our region's economic vitality," said Jim Hansen, PNC regional president for Eastern Carolinas and Southeast territory executive. "All of us at PNC look forward to celebrating small businesses this season as we cheer on the Durham Bulls from the PNC Triangle Club."

As part of the Going to Bat for Small Business initiative, the Durham Bulls and PNC will select several Triangle-area small businesses to receive tickets, on-field recognition and branding benefits during the June 17 Small Business Day game.

"We are delighted to announce this renewal and extend PNC's branding of our PNC Triangle Club," said Nick Bavin, director of Business Development at CBC Sports. "We thank the local PNC team for their continued support of the Bulls and for coming alongside us to celebrate small businesses. Together, the Durham Bulls and PNC remain committed to strengthening the local business community and creating opportunities for small businesses to succeed."

"PNC Bank has been an incredible partner to the Durham Bulls for more than a decade, and we're thrilled to continue this relationship and the PNC Triangle Club naming rights," said Chrystal Rowe, general manager of the Durham Bulls. "The PNC Triangle Club has become one of the premier spaces in our venue for both game-day hospitality and corporate events, and this renewal reflects our shared commitment to delivering exceptional experiences for our fans and the Durham business community."







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