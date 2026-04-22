Homers Haunt Red Wings in Loss to RailRiders

Published on April 21, 2026 under International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Coming off of a series split against Buffalo, the Rochester Red Wings (11-11) squared off against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (11-10) at PNC Field for the first time in 2026. The RailRiders continued where they left off from the first series between the two teams at ESL Ballpark earlier this month, winning 7-1 and holding the Red Wings offense to three hits. 2B Trey Lipscomb brought in the only run for Rochester, with his third home run of the season, while RHP Trevor Gott and RHP Seth Shuman held Scranton/WB hitless in the final two innings.

Scranton/WB got the action started in the bottom half of the second, when 2B Paul DeJong stayed back on a hanging slider and crushed it over the Red Wings bullpen in left. This homer was all that the RailRiders could muster in the inning, leaving it a 1-0 score heading to the third.

The Red Wings responded immediately with a home run in the top of the third. Trey Lipscomb led off and got a hanging slider of his own, and hit a line drive to almost the same spot as DeJong to tie the game at one. The homer from the former Tennessee Volunteer left the bat at a 20 degree launch angle, which ties the lowest launch angle on a home run from a Red Wing this season (DH Andrés Chaparro, 4/15 vs. BUF). Rochester threatened again thanks to a walk and stolen base from LF Christian Franklin, but the side would be retired without further damage.

The RailRiders kept their offense going with a flurry of runs in the bottom of the third. Gold Glove winning, rehabbing SS Anthony Volpe started the inning with a single up the middle. After a sharp lineout, 3B Max Schuemann laced a double down the line in left to put runners on second and third with one out. Left-handed hitting CF Spencer Jones capitalized on the opportunity, and smoked a fastball at 112.2 MPH off the bat for a two-RBI double, giving Scranton/WB a 3-1 lead. The Red Wings almost got out of the jam after a popout to second, but Paul DeJong muscled a full count changeup into left, scoring Jones from second. A strikeout looking ended the inning, but the RailRiders were able to extend their lead to 4-1.

Moving on to the bottom of the fifth, Scranton/WB cashed in on a leadoff double from LF Jasson Dominguez. A sacrifice bunt moved the former Yankees top prospect to third, and RF Oswaldo Cabrera drove in the runner on a weak two-out single into right following a strikeout. Paul DeJong reached base for his third time of the contest with a walk to put runners on first and second, but a popout sent the game to the sixth 5-1.

Rochester's offense stayed quiet in the top half of the sixth, and the RailRider's offense kept rolling in the bottom half. Two quick outs looked promising for Rochester until Anthony Volpe and Jasson Dominguez stepped up to the plate, crushing back-to-back solo homers that set the score at 7-1.

The final three innings of baseball in Moosic were quiet, as there were three baserunners between the two teams. RF Dylan Crews did what he could to spark the offense in the ninth, wearing one off the elbow guard and stealing second, but the RailRiders finished off the Red Wings with a punchout and groundout.

RHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara made his second start for Rochester this year, taking the loss and laboring through 4.2 innings of work while allowing five earned runs, eight hits, two walks, and striking out seven. RHP Andre Granillo relieved Ogasawara in the fifth, getting his first three outs swiftly before allowing a pair of solo home runs. Being called upon for his 175th career MiLB appearance was RHP Trevor Gott in the seventh inning, who worked through a hit by pitch and walk for a scoreless inning. In the eighth, RHP Seth Shuman came on and retired all three batters he faced on just six pitches.

The Rochester Red Wings Player of the Game for tonight is 2B Trey Lipscomb, who went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in the third that plated the lone run of the game for Rochester. The 2022 third-round pick has picked up a hit in each of his last four games and six of his last seven dating back to April 11 at Lehigh Valley.

Rochester will look to get back into the win column against the RailRiders in game two of their six-game set Wednesday night. RHP Chandler Champlain gets the nod for the Red Wings, against Yankees No. 3 prospect RHP Elmer Rodríguez. The first pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.







International League Stories from April 21, 2026

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