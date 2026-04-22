Clippers Win Series Opener at Buffalo
Published on April 21, 2026 under International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
BUFFALO, NY - The Columbus Clippers began their road trip to Buffalo on Tuesday evening by defeating the Bisons, 5-2. Columbus took the lead in the top of the 1st and never relented.
Designated hitter Travis Bazzana, Cleveland's top prospect, had one hit and three walks, scoring twice including the first Clippers run on an error. Cooper Ingle later singled in a run to give Columbus an early 2-0 advantage.
Ingle later walked in another run, and Stuart Fairchild knocked in two more to give the Clippers more than enough to knock off the Bisons.
Lefty Logan Allen struck out seven over 4.2 innings of work. Another lefty, Steven Perez, came on in relief and picked up his first win of the season with 1.1 innings of scoreless pitching.
The win puts Columbus at 12-10 on the season, while Buffalo falls to 10-12.
The Clippers and Bisons continue the series on Wednesday. Columbus returns home for a six-game series against the Toledo Mud Hens beginning with Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night on April 28. First pitch for that tasty tradition is 6:15pm. Fans can purchase tickets at ClippersBaseball.com.
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