Tolentino Named Minor League Player of the Week

Published on April 20, 2026 under International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







Columbus Clippers infielder Milan Tolentino was named the International League Player of the Week by Minor League Baseball for the week of April 14-19.

Tolentino hit .500 for the week while leading the League with four home runs, 10 RBI, and a 1.250 slugging percentage. Overall he was 10-for-20 at the plate, adding a double, a triple, and stealing a base along the way.

The Clippers were home this week facing the Iowa Cubs, in a series split three games apiece.

Last year, Tolentino became the first 20/20 player in Columbus Clippers franchise history. He was originally selected by Cleveland in the 4th round of the 2020 MLB draft. The 2025 season was his first playing above the Double-A level. Tolentino's father, Jose, played 44 games for the Houston Astros in 1991.







International League Stories from April 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.